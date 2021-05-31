Connect with us

Politics

7 years of Modi and Lakshadweep government bills that sparked a row

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By


Mika Aziz | Twitter @MikaAziz

The selected cartoons appeared first in other publications, print or online, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

In today’s cartoon, Mika Aziz illustrates the 7th anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, even as the Prime Minister remains visibly removed from the public sphere during the second wave of the pandemic.

EP Unny | The Indian Express

EP Unny on the BJP government’s decision not to celebrate the Narendra Modi government’s seventh anniversary in light of the pandemic.

R Prasad | Twitter @ rprasad66

R. Prasad is inspired by the controversial draft regulation introduced by the new administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful Khoda Patel.

Alok Nirantar @caricatured

Alok Nirantar, in his cartoon, searches Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during his lengthy Covid briefings on Facebook Live.

P Mahamud @cartoonist_PM

P. Mahamud is inspired by the seventh year of the “Mann ki Baat” of the Modi government.

