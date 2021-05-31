Greek and Turkish leaders will meet in June to try to restore ties

ATHENS Greek and Turkish leaders will meet next month on the sidelines of a NATO summit, the two countries’ foreign ministers agreed on Monday, as they seek to restore the frayed ties that have led to a sharp escalation tensions last year.

In brief statements in Athens, ministers said their talks were an opportunity to agree on a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the NATO summit in Brussels on 14 June.

We are fully aware of the different, and on a number of particularly serious issues, diametrically opposed positions that we take, I mean us and Turkey, said Greek Nikos Dendias, noting that he and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had discussed the whole range. Greek-Turkish and Turkish-European relations.

The aim of our meeting today was to attempt an initial consultation process and, if possible, a gradual normalization of the situation over time, Dendias said.

They said they had agreed that their countries would recognize other people’s vaccination certificates for COVID-19, so their citizens could come with a vaccination certificate or proof of a negative PCR test, thus boosting their industries. respective tourist attractions.

The ministers’ joint appearance was nothing like the tension of their previous meeting in April, when Dendias visited Ankara and a press conference featured an exchange of beards, each listing their country’s grievances against the other. .

We have problems that are long overdue. We have differences of opinion, Cavusoglu said. We want all these questions and differences of opinion to be resolved on the basis of good neighborliness, international law and respect for mutual rights and interests. And for this reason, our dialogue must continue without interruption. On this subject both sides are ready, we have restored it today.

Cavusoglu said the two sides are working on concrete projects focused on action and cooperation, and they have agreed on 25 points and are working on a wide area of ​​cooperation ranging from transport to energy, tourism to the environment through trade.

Dendias said a limited list of economic cooperation programs had been agreed, but provided no details.

The statements were broadcast live on state television and there were no questions as reporters were not allowed to attend, with the Foreign Office citing concerns about COVID-19.

Greece and Turkey have been divided for decades over a series of disputes, including territorial rights in the Aegean Sea. Tensions rose dramatically last summer, with disagreements over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean leading to a face-to-face between the warships of the two countries.

Cavusoglu preceded his official trip to Athens with a private Sunday visit to Thrace in northeast Greece, home to the country’s Muslim minority.

He raised issues in Athens by tweeting that he was there to meet with members of the Turkish minority and that Turkey would always be resolutely on the side of the Turkish minority in its fight for its rights.

Labeling the minority as Turkish is diplomatically sensitive and highly controversial in Greece, which recognizes the minority only as Muslim and notes that it includes the Roma and Pomak communities.

Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou responded on Sunday that Greece firmly adheres to international law and the protection of human rights. It fully implements the obligations arising from the Treaty of Lausanne, which explicitly and clearly refers to a Muslim minority in Thrace.

He said Turkey’s constant attempts to distort this reality, as well as claims of supposed non-protection of the rights of these citizens, or alleged discrimination, are unfounded and are dismissed in their entirety.

The 1923 Treaty of Lausanne dealt with the exchange of populations between Greece and Turkey in the aftermath of the war, uprooting around 2 million people: around 1.5 million Orthodox Christians living in Turkey and half a million Muslims. living in Greece.

The Muslim community in Thrace and the Greek community in Istanbul were exempt. However, Istanbul’s Greek minority fell to a fraction of the estimated 200,000 people, many of whom fled persecution in the 1950s.

Suzan Fraser in Ankara and Ayse Wieting in Istanbul contributed.