Democrats Stage Walkout | Space Squid – OZY

1. Texas Democrats Stage Walkout, Block Voting Rights Bill Democrats left State House last night before the midnight deadline, leaving their fellow Republicans unable to vote on the measure, which, among other things, would have made postal voting more difficult. Democrats say the bill would have particularly affected voters of color and compared it to Jim Crow laws, with President Joe Biden calling it bogus and un-American. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to bring a voting rights protection measure to the prosecution next month, but it is unlikely to pass due to GOP opposition. Sources: Washington Post, The Guardian What do you think? Should Congress pass federal law against voter restriction efforts? Vote here Or on Twitter. 2. Netanyahu at risk amid new Israeli coalition talks Maybe it would be goodbye Bibi. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may soon be replaced. The leader of a small right-wing party said yesterday he was working on a coalition deal with a centrist party to form a new government. Netanyahu failed to win a decisive majority in the March election, and now Ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett of the Yamina party could become prime minister if he joins the Yesh Atid party and others in forming a coalition. Netanyahu criticized Bennett and warned that getting rid of him would destabilize the country. Formal agreements must now be signed and parliament then has a week to vote on the arrangement. Sources: BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera 3. Chinese government allows families with three children No more little emperors. After relaxing its strict one-child policy in 2016 to allow people to have two children, China today announced that couples can have three, as Beijing battles its population decline. State media reported that President Xi Jinping approved the change, which comes after the latest census showed China’s population growth has slowed to its lowest level in decades. The politburo said the relaxed rules would maintain the advantages of our country in terms of human resource endowment. But Weibo users haven’t shown much enthusiasm for the change, with some saying they don’t want to have children at all. Sources: New York Times, BBC 4. Locking Alcoholic Beverage Deliveries Online Alcohol sales on delivery apps tripled last year in lockdown, compared to 2019, and the take-out alcohol trend here appears to be continuing. Companies like Grubhub and Uber Eats are scrambling for the business, as are high-end restaurants and supermarkets. More than 30 states relaxed take-out beverage rules last year, with some also allowing home delivery of beverages. Today, many of the changes are becoming permanent. But there are critics of the deliverable drinks, including those who fear it will make it easier for young people to get alcohol, and New York State liquor store owners who do. pressure for a return to the old rules. Sources: WSJ (sub) 5. Also important Two people were killed in an attack on a Florida nightclub last night and more than 20 other people were injured after three shooters fired indiscriminately into the crowd. Dozens of children have been abducted from a school Nigeria after being attacked by armed men. And North Korea criticized the United States for lifting restrictions on South Korea’s ability to build more powerful missiles. Coronavirus Update: Over 400 US colleges and universities announced that students must be vaccinated to return to campus. Vietnam began mass testing in Ho Chi Minh City amid a new coronavirus outbreak. 1. Not spiders on Mars, squids in space They certainly look alien. NASA is sending 5,000 tardigrades also known as water bears to the International Space Station this week. Why? Retardigrades are microscopic creatures that can survive extreme radiation, freezing, boiling, and can even go days without oxygen. Researchers will study how they adapt to high-stress environments and the implications of the health impacts of long-duration space travel for humans. The tardigrades will be joined on their journey by 128 baby glow-in-the-dark squids, who will be studied to see how space travel affects microbiomes and their host animals. SpaceX's 22nd resupply mission is scheduled to launch on Thursday. Sources: ScienceAlert, Fox4 Retardigrades are microscopic creatures that can survive extreme radiation, freezing, boiling, and can even go days without oxygen. Researchers will study how they adapt to high-stress environments and the implications of the health impacts of long-duration space travel for humans. The tardigrades will be joined on their journey by 128 baby glow-in-the-dark squids, who will be studied to see how space travel affects microbiomes and their host animals. SpaceX’s 22nd resupply mission is scheduled to launch on Thursday. Sources: ScienceAlert, Fox4 2. Outrage over Star of David vaccine badges Stetson withdrew his products from a hat store in Nashville, after the store owner was criticized for selling Star of David vaccine badges. HatWRKS announced the badges on Instagram, saying they sell for $ 5 and anti-vaccine trucker hats will be in stores soon. The message led to protests outside the store over the weekend, with protesters holding signs with slogans such as “Sell hats, no hate.” The owner of HatWRKS has since deleted the post and issued an apology saying it was not meant to trivialize the Holocaust, when the Nazis forced Jews to wear Star of David badges. Sources: The Guardian, Washington post 3. Boris Johnson marries in secret weekend wedding He didn’t appear to brush his messy hair mop, but UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson married girlfriend Carrie Symonds in a secret wedding over the weekend. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, who has 1-year-old son Wilfred, got married at Westminster Cathedral and then threw a small party in the gardens at Number 10 Downing Street. The Tory leader, known for his blunders and disheveled appearance, became the first prime minister to marry during his tenure in 199 years. The couple have delayed their honeymoon and the Prime Minister will be back in his office today. Sources: The daily mail, BBC 4. May the real estate force be with you Turns out the dark side actually gets a lot of natural light. A house in Houston, Texas, nicknamed the Darth Vader House for its resemblance to the Star wars Villains Space Helmet, is on sale for $ 4.3 million. At this high price, it is not enough for the force to be with you, it will also have to be with your bank account. The ultra-modern style home, built in 1992, features a sunken neon-lit living room and massive windows as well as large lawns perfect for practicing your lightsaber skills. Anyone who buys the Dark Lord’s Mansion will likely have to deal with die-hard fans of the George Lucas films stopping to take photos. Sources: CNN 5. Naomi Osaka facing disqualification for avoiding the press The Japanese tennis star was fined $ 15,000 after refusing to hold a press conference after her opening victory at Roland Garros on Sunday, and officials have warned she could be completely disqualified if she maintains its media ban. The four-time Grand Slam winner and highest-paid sports athlete said ahead of the tournament that she found press conferences bad for her mental health and therefore would not do them, but organizers say she has contractual obligations with the media. The world number two is due to play her second round against Romania’s Ana Bogdan on Wednesday. Sources: AFP, Eurosport