PM Modis 59-minute MSME loan approval: banks disburse 2.15 lakh in applications; amount exceeds Rs 60k crore





Loans of Rs 62,722 crore disbursed to MSMEs under the 59-minute loan program as of April 30, 2021 represented 4.7% of gross bank credit deployed to MSMEs in March 2021 (Image: PTI) Credit and financing for MSMEs:the The number of loans sanctioned by public and private sector banks and non-bank financial corporations (NBFCs) to MSMEs under the 59-minute loan approval program as of April 30, 2021, stood at 2,31425, representing 76,670 crore rupees. Of this amount, 2.15,836 loans amounting to Rs 62,722 crore were disbursed, according to data available from the Ministry of MSMEs. This represents an increase of 2,03,120 loans worth 56,773 crore rupees disbursed as of November 30, 2020 and 1,964,473 loans amounting to 54,545 crore rupees disbursed as of 31 August 2020. SBI, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Yes Bank, etc. are the partner banks of SIDBI's 59-minute loan approval program. Launched in November 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the program offers business loans, including term loans and working capital loans, and Mudra loans to MSMEs for the purchase of plant and machinery, technological upgrading, product expansion, purchase of raw materials, infrastructure development, etc. While approval in principle is offered for term loans and working capital loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 crore, the credit limit under Mudra loans is up to Rs 10 lakh. Mudra loans are granted under Shishu loans up to Rs 50,000, Kishore loans between over Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh, and Tarun loans above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh. Subscribe now to the Financial Express newsletter for SMEs: your weekly dose of news, views and updates on the world of micro, small and medium enterprises Importantly, the loans of Rs 62,722 crore disbursed to MSMEs under the 59-minute loan program as of April 30, 2021 represented 4.7% of gross bank credit deployed to MSMEs in March 2021. According to the April bulletin of the RBI, Rs 13,13,358 crore (Rs 11,07,236 crore to micro and small businesses and Rs 2,06,122 crore to medium-sized businesses) was the gross bank credit to MSMEs as of March 26, 2021. Getting this amount disbursed by banks is also enough important for MSMEs. Most of these loans are less than Rs 1 crore and the majority are concentrated around Rs 20 lakh or less. It is mainly first-time borrowers who accept loans under this program. But if you expect that 4.7 percent share of total MSME credit exposure to be, say, more than 20 percent, then it won't happen immediately, Govind Lele, Secretary General, Laghu Udyog BharatitoldFinancial ExpressOnline. Meanwhile, in order to further support MSMEs affected by Covid, the government extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Program (ECLGS) for three months on Sunday until September 30, 2021, starting June 30, 2021, or up to guarantees in the amount of Rs 3 lakh crore are issued as part of the fourth revision of the scheme dubbed ECLGS 4.0. The Ministry of Finance has also announced 100% guarantee coverage for loans up to Rs 2 crore to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, medical schools for the establishment of oxygen production plants. on site and included the civil aviation sector as part of the ECLGS 3.0 program.







