Turkey’s economy has outperformed most of its peers – but at a price





Turkey's economy has grown at a steady pace this year, outperforming most major economies as it recovers from the pandemic – an expansion that has come at the expense of price and currency stability. Turkey has grown faster than all of the Group of 20 countries except China in the first quarter, after almost stagnating a year ago when Covid-19 hit. It was supported by robust consumption following last year's government push to cut interest rates and stimulate lending. Gross domestic product increased 7% from a year earlier and 1.7% from the fourth quarter. The median of 22 forecasts in a The Bloomberg survey was for a growth of 6.3% compared to the same period in 2020. Robust growth Turkey's economy outperformed all of its G-20 peers except China in the first quarter Source: Bloomberg, official data

There is an “exchange rate illusion” in Turkey’s economic growth data, said Enver Erkan, chief economist in Istanbul. Tera Yatirim. GDP per capita in US dollars has fallen nearly 40% since 2013 to around $ 7,700 last year, making Turkey’s economic model unsustainable as growth is mainly driven by public spending and efforts to stimulate economic growth. ready, he said. The government has encouraged banks to increase lending to help businesses and consumers weather last year’s Covid-19 crisis. The credit boom has been accompanied by an accelerated easing cycle. This growth spurt weakened the currency by 20% last year and kept headline inflation in double digits. The currency lost another 10% against the dollar in the first quarter, especially after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked hawkish central bank governor Naci Agbal in March. The decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, triggered a rapid reversal in investor enthusiasm, plunging Turkish markets into a sharp dive. Below are some other highlights from the GDP report released on Monday by the Ankara National Institute of Statistics: Household consumption – estimated to represent around two-thirds of the economy – remains one of the main drivers of growth. It jumped 7.4% from a year earlier.

The biggest contribution to growth came from the manufacturing sector, which grew 12.2% in the first quarter on an annual basis.

The size of the economy grew to $ 728.5 billion in the first quarter, from $ 717 billion in current prices last year.

Exports grew 3.3% on an annual basis. Imports fell 1.1%.

Gross fixed capital formation, a measure of business investment, has increased by 11.4% per year. Public spending rose 1.3% after jumping 6.6% in the previous quarter.

The economy grew 1.7% in the last quarter compared to the previous three months after adjusting for seasonality and number of working days. Global production increased by 1.8% in 2020. The data reveals the challenge facing new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu as he seeks to restore price stability without cooling the economy ahead of the 2023 general election. Kavcioglu pledged to continue his policy after his appointment and kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 19% for a second meeting this month, saying the pace of price hikes peaked in April. Consumer inflation accelerated for a seventh month to 17.14% in April. According to Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci, the pace of growth is likely to experience a limited decline in the second quarter. “The uncertainties surrounding monetary policy make it difficult to assess the upside risks to our growth expectation of 5.5% for 2021,” he said. (Updates with graphic and more details in bullet points) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







