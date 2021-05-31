Three-child policy: China lifts birth limit during major policy change

BEIJING (Reuters) – Married Chinese couples can have up to three children, China said on Monday, in a major change from the current limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic drop in births in the country the most populous in the world.

Beijing abandoned its decades-old one-child policy in 2016, replacing it with a two-child limit to try to avoid risks to its economy from rapidly aging populations. But that has not resulted in a sustained increase in births given the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities, a challenge that persists to this day.

The policy change will be accompanied by support measures, which will be conducive to improving the demographic structure of our country, in line with the country’s strategy of actively dealing with the aging of the population, the agency said. Xinhua official press after a meeting of the political bureau chaired by President Xi Jinping.

Among these measures, China will reduce the costs of education for families, increase taxes and housing assistance, secure the legal interests of working women and crack down on extremely high dowries, he said, without give details. He would also seek to educate young people about marriage and love.

China had a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman in 2020, according to recent data, on par with aging societies like Japan and Italy and well below the around 2.1 needed for the level of replacement.

People are being held back not by the two-child limit, but by the incredibly high costs of raising children in China today. Accommodation, extracurricular activities, food, travel and everything in between add up quickly, Yifei Li, a sociologist at NYU Shanghai, told Reuters.

Increasing the limit itself is unlikely to tip the scales significantly, in my opinion.

Zhang Xinyu, 30, a mother-of-one from Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, said the problem was that women shoulder most of the responsibility for raising children.

If men could do more to raise the child, or if families could give more consideration to women who had just had children, in fact many women could have a second child, she told Reuters.

… But thinking about the big picture, realistically, I don’t want to have a second child. And a third is even more impossible.

In a poll on Xinhuas Weibo’s account asking #AreYouReady for the three-child policy, around 29,000 out of 31,000 respondents said they would never think about it while others would choose from the options: I’m ready and very anxious to to do it is on my agenda, or I hesitate and there is a lot to consider.

The survey was subsequently deleted.

I’m ready to have three children if you give me 5 million yuan ($ 785,650), one user posted.

Stock prices of birth and fertility-related companies have jumped.

TOO LATE NOW

Earlier this month, a once-a-decade census showed that the population had grown at its slowest rate in the past decade since the 1950s, to 1.41 billion, fueling fears that China would age before of getting rich as well as the criticisms that he waited too long to deal with declining births.

It’s definitely a step in the right direction, but it’s still a little timid, Shuang Ding, chief economist at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Children play on a waterfront in the Shekou area of ​​Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, March 15, 2021. REUTERS / David Kirton

A fully liberalized birth policy should have been implemented at least five years ago, but it is too late now, although better late than never, he said.

The Chinese politburo also said on Monday it would gradually lower the retirement age, but provided no details.

Fines of 130,000 yuan ($ 20,440) were imposed on people for having a third child late last year, according to a government notice in Weihai City.

Fearing a population explosion, China implemented its one-child policy in 1979, which succeeded in curbing population growth, but also led to forced sterilizations and gender-selective abortions which exacerbated a gender imbalance as many parents preferred male children.

A study published earlier this year by academics at Hangzhou University found that the two-child policy encouraged wealthier couples who already had one child and were less sensitive to the costs of raising children, while also increasing the costs of raising children. childcare and education costs and initially discouraging parents.

Su Meizhen, head of human resources in Beijing, said she was very happy to be pregnant with her third child.

We will not have to pay the fine and well be able to get a hukou, she said, referring to the urban residence permit that allows families to receive benefits, including sending their children in local public schools.