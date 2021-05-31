Turkey to send Russian missile experts home to report Biden





Turkey has said it will send Russian missile experts home overseeing the S-400 air defense technology that has strained ties with the United States, responding to one of Washington’s concerns about the system while ruling out removing it altogether. The remarks, which precede a scheduled meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a The NATO summit in Brussels in mid-June marks Ankara’s willingness to compromise on an element of American concerns. Washington said Turkey should end the presence of Russian personnel in the country to help with the training and assembly of the missiles. But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said the system would be under Turkish control when the experts left, reiterated that Ankara would not budge on Washington’s broader demand to get rid of the missiles so that the sanctions related American policies be lifted. “The S-400s will be under our 100% control. We have sent many technicians for training. Russian military experts will not stay in Turkey, ”Cavusoglu said during a visit to Greece, state television TRT reported on Monday. But he rejected American calls on Turkey not to activate the missiles. “It is not possible to accept calls from another country to ‘not use them’,” he said. Understanding the feuds between the United States and Turkey: QuickTake Cavusoglu said he would meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington or Ankara before the leaders meeting. Biden and the The US Congress has both taken a hard line on Turkey, in part over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missiles, which Washington says could gather intelligence on Western military capabilities, including Lockheed Martin Corp. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

