EU foreign policy chief to visit Indonesia and inaugurate new ASEAN embassy from June 1-4





EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay a four-day visit to Indonesia from Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and inaugurate a new EU diplomatic mission to the ‘Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the mentioned European External Action Service MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – May 31, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay a four-day visit to Indonesia from Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and inaugurate a new EU diplomatic mission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the European External Action Service said. “From Tuesday June 1 to Friday June 4, … Josep Borrell will visit Indonesia. He will meet with the Indonesian government and hold meetings at the headquarters of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,” he said. indicated the EEAS. Indonesian government officials Borrell will meet include President Joko Widodo, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, as well as senior members of parliament. Discussions will focus on EU-Indonesia bilateral relations, COVID-19 and economic recovery, as well as security issues “both in Southeast Asia and beyond,” as stated in the press release. . The ongoing political crisis after the coup in Myanmar should also be addressed. Borrell’s visit represents further rapprochement with the European Union ahead of Indonesia’s upcoming G20 and ASEAN presidencies, the EEAS said. The visit will also build on the new EU strategy on Indo-Pacific cooperation and on strengthening EU-ASEAN cooperation at the level of “strategic partnership”, which took place last December. During his visit, the High Representative will inaugurate the new premises of the EU Delegation in Indonesia and, following the strengthening of EU-ASEAN relations into a strategic partnership, will oversee the official transformation of the EU mission with ASEAN into a fully-fledged EU. Delegation, ”read the press release. At ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta, Borrell will meet with the organization’s Secretary General, Lim Jock Hoi, and the ASEAN Permanent Representatives Committee. EU foreign policy chief to visit ASEAN Coordination Center for Humanitarian Aid after talks and address at Center for Strategic and International Studies on EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on June 3. The European Council adopted conclusions on an EU cooperation strategy in the Indo-Pacific on 19 April, declaring its intention to strengthen its presence in the region, including with regard to maritime security and trade.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos