China says couples can now have three children instead of two.





Married couples in China will be able to have up to three children instead of two, the ruling Communist Party said on Monday in a major policy change that comes as data shows the the country's population is aging rapidly amid declining births. The world's most populous country ended its long-standing one-child policy in 2016, but that didn't lead to the surge in births that many expected, in large part how expensive it is to raise children in Chinese cities. To actively respond to an aging population, a couple can have three children, state media Xinhua reported on Monday after a meeting of Chinese leaders under President Xi Jinping. Chinese leaders have also said the country needs to raise the retirement age for people to stay in the workforce longer. The announcement marks a tacit recognition that the country's limitations on reproduction have endangered the country's future, notes the New York Times. As the country's population ages, the number of people of working age is shrinking, jeopardizing its industrial strategy which has been at the heart of its explosive economic growth. In what appeared to be an effort to ensure that increasing limits have the desired effect, the policy change will be accompanied by policies to ease the financial burden on couples who decide to have more children, although that there are still few details on what this might imply. Despite these support measures, comments on social media on Monday showed how skeptical the population remains it will be enough to convince young couples to have more children given the high costs and long working hours that are occurring. the standard in the country. I have interviewed many young Chinese couples about this and it's hard to find those who want bigger families these days, writes BBC Stephen McDonell. Generations of Chinese have lived without siblings and are used to small families. The influx has reduced the need for many children to become family workers, and young professionals say they prefer to give one child more benefits than to distribute their income among several children. China's fertility rate is currently 1.3, which is below the level needed to maintain a stable population. A total of 2.65 million babies were born in China last year, an 18% drop from 2019. Census data released earlier this month was a wake-up call suggesting the population is aging more quickly than expected. The percentage of the population aged 15 to 59 fell to 63.3% last year from 70.1% ten years ago. At the same time, the share of the population aged 65 and over increased from 8.9% to 13.5%. Amid the alarming numbers, some have called on the government to end all limits on reproduction. It's definitely a step in the right direction, but it's still a bit shy, Shuang Ding, chief economist at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, told Reuters. A fully liberalized birth policy should have been implemented at least five years ago, but it is too late now, even if it is better late than never. And human rights organizations say an even higher limit still violates sexual and reproductive rights. Governments do not have to regulate the number of children people have. Rather than optimizing its birth policy, China should instead respect people's lifestyle choices and end all invasive and punitive control over peoples' decisions about family planning, Joshua Rosenzweig, who heads the Amnesty International China team, said.

