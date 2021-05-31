Labor accuses Boris Johnsons’ ethics counselor of giving free rein to rule violation





Labor has accused Boris Johnsons’ ethics counselor of giving carte blanche to break rules at the top of the government after allowing the health secretary to keep his job despite the breach of the ministerial code. Lord Geidt, the independent advisor on ministerial standards, declared Matt Hancock guilty of a technical breach of the rules after failing to declare that his sister company, in which he owns shares, had become a licensed contractor for the health service . But he described the problem as minor and did not recommend Mr Hancock to resign. Traditionally, ministers have stepped down if found guilty of breaking the code, which aims to control their behavior. Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner has now written to Lord Geidt to warn him that his decision sets a worrying precedent. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Matt Hancock didn’t see Cummings’ performance in full < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Coronavirus: is a third wave underway in the UK? < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Inside Politics: EU urges UK to consider agri-food deal to ease controls Ms Rayner said she asked Lord Geidt if he would agree to his decision sending a very clear message that the rules do not apply to cabinet ministers. The case will hurt public confidence in politics and give other ministers carte blanche to break the ministerial code knowing they will not face sanctions, she added. Mr Hancock was called on to resign after it emerged that he owned shares in Topwood Ltd, which specializes in the secure handling of documents. He declared the actions in March of this year. But it later emerged that the company had earned a place on a framework to provide services to the English NHS in 2019, as well as contracts with the NHS in Wales. Mr Hancock became health secretary in July 2018. Lord Geidt, who was appointed by Boris Johnson, found in a much delayed report released last week that the company’s approved entrepreneur status could have been considered a conflict of interest and should have been declared. But he added about Mr Hancock: I believe that this failure to declare interest was the result of his lack of knowledge and in no way deliberate, and therefore, in technical terms, a minor breach of the ministerial code. . Ms Rayner said it simply was not credible or reasonable that Mr Hancock was not aware of this conflict of interest. She accused Lord Geidt of allowing Mr Hancock to use a completely ridiculous excuse to retain his position at the top of the government.

