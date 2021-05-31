Donald Trump gets highway named after him in Oklahoma thanks to Republicans





Another long, gray expanse of concrete will be named after Donald Trump, except this time around, rather than soaring over New York City, it will span the Oklahoma Channel.

Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma slipped a proposal to name a stretch of highway after the former president into the state legislature’s annual highway bridge and highway naming bill.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed the law on Friday, officially renaming a 20 mile US 287 mile stretch between Boise City and the Oklahoma-Texas border after Mr. Trump.

According to The Oklahoman, legislation nearly derailed in the state legislature when Minority Leader in the State Senate Kay Floyd, a Democrat, pointed out that state law requires a person to be dead for at least three years before a highway or bridge can be named. in their honor.

This rule is excepted in the case of Medal of Honor recipients.

However, in a not at all unprecedented move, Republicans simply chose to change the rules in order to appease Mr. Trump.

In an amendment to SB 624, they removed the three-year requirement.

The new signage for the stretch of highway named after the former president will be paid for by Republican lawmakers who lobbied for the bill.

This isn’t the first time the state has attempted to name a stretch of highway after Mr. Trump; in 2019, two Republican lawmakers lobbied for the former president to have his name added to part of Route 66.

However, the proposal was immediately rejected by people on both sides of the political aisle, who argued that the historic highway should not be politicized.

The bill will come into force on November 1, replacing the highway with President Donald J. Trump Highway.

It’s no secret that Mr. Trump likes to have his name on things.

Mr. Trump lent his name to his chain of hotels, steaks, a litigious “university” and now a highway.

However, Mr. Trump’s noblest hope is not to get his name on a major national monument, but rather his face.

In discussions with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Mr. Trump reportedly told her that his dream had always been to have his face cut in Mount Rushmore alongside the faces of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt.

She said she initially thought it was a joke, but the former president seemed serious.

Following the discussion, Ms. Noem gave Mr. Trump a $ 1,100 bust of Mount Rushmore, but with one notable change; his face had been carved into the monument.

She said she gave it to him because she was sure it was something he wanted to receive.

