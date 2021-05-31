Ministry urged to raise investment target for 2022 to 1.2 trillion rupees





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Investment Minister and Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia has said President Joko Widodo has tasked the ministry to attract investment of Rs. 1.2 trillion in 2022. “For 2022, our investment target is actually 985 billion rupees, or a maximum of 1,127 billion rupees. But the president’s request is to (increase it to) 1,200 trillion rupees, ”Lahadalia told Committee VI of the Indonesian Parliament in a hearing here on Monday. The new target is 30% higher than this year’s goal of 900 trillion rupestres set by President Widodo, he said. According to the strategic plan for 2020-2024 established by the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, the investment target for this year is Rp 858.5 trillion, he added. “So it has increased by 30 percent. We ask for the support of management and members of Commission VI as this requires strong nutrition and patented lubricants. Otherwise it will have a systemic impact on the management of the achievement of investment, ”he noted. By the first quarter of 2021, 219.7 trillion rupees of this year’s investment target of 900 billion rupees had been achieved, the minister said. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) has improved, he noted. “Our FDI has improved even though it is still COVID-19. It has risen to 51-52 percent from 2020. Our position has given us a silver lining,” he said. he declares. New investment projects are spread both inside and outside Java, he revealed. In the future, the Ministry of Investment / BKPM will develop region-based investment sectors, he said. “For example, in Sulawesi, Maluku regions, we will encourage (investment in) the nickel industry for batteries and fishing. In Papua, we will encourage the development of fertilizers, while in West Papua, there should be the construction of smelters as well as nutmeg. plantations, ”he explained. The focus in Kalimantan would be on developing the downstream bauxite and coal gasification sectors, he said. Meanwhile, in Sumatra, palm oil, paper and pulp, as well as the rubber and tire industries will take priority, he added. “In Java, we will collaborate in addition to existing ones, we will build car batteries in Batang (central Java), precursors, cathodes”, he added. Meanwhile, Bali and Nusa Tenggara will focus on developing tourism and health services for the elderly, he added. (INE) Related News: Investment Minister Unveils Strategy to Reach Rs 900 Billion Target

