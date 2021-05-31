Uddhav Thackeray at PM Modi





Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a single uniform policy for all students in grade 12 across states and boards. “A decision regarding the Standard XII reviews will be made soon. I ask the Honorable PM for a uniform national policy for exams such as Standard XII tables so as not to impact the future of children, ”Thackery wrote on Twitter. Class 12 board exams have been postponed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students requested the cancellation of the 12 class council exams and the declaration of the result based on an alternative endpoint. The central government has yet to announce its final decision. While the government must make a decision on the advice of the CBSE and CISCE, state councils should follow suit to maintain uniformity. When the government decided to cancel Class 10 exams, the decision was passed by the states as well. Since Class 12 scores are crucial for admission to higher education institutions, Thackery has called for a uniform policy to ensure that all students are on an equal footing when seeking admission. Previously, the head of Shiv Sena, Arvind Sawant, wrote a letter to the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank, asking for a uniform policy for the exams of the class 10 and 12 council. A unilateral decision by any state would lead students of that state to end up in a disadvantageous career. and opportunity, ”the letter had read. The center, however, has yet to take a final call on the board’s reviews. There are discussions about holding exams under restrictions, the government had earlier in a meeting with ministers of state proposed to hold exams for selected subjects only. Another proposal providing for examinations to be held for a shorter period was also discussed. The Supreme Court today asked the government why it cannot cancel reviews like it did last year. Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court today that last year’s exams were canceled after taking exams for the following subjects. The SC, however, responded that they did not want to go into details at this point. The SC gave the government time until June 3. The government will make a decision and announce by June 3. SC also said: “You are making the decision on what should be appropriate given the situation we find ourselves in.” Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos