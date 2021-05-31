The problem with Lee Greenwood’s Bible





A man holds a Bible and a Trump flag during a protest rally in Harrisburg, Pa., Last year. Photo credit: Mark Makela / Getty Images

Christian nationalists were hoping to be on top by this point in 2021, with a re-elected Donald Trump possessing libs, a conservative Supreme Court preparing to overthrow Roe v. Wade, and conservative evangelical churches that had not defied COVID restrictions -19 now fully resuming. tilt services. Two out of three aren’t bad, but the troops still need a tonic, and as the Washington Post reported on Friday, they’ll soon have a distinctive gift for themselves that brings back fond memories of the Patriotic Crusade. post-September 11 to strike Islam in the name of Jesus:

A new Bible that includes the US Constitution and the Oath of Allegiance is causing controversy before it even hits the market.

The God Bless the USA Bible is expected to go on sale in September, in time to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, according to a Nashville-based marketer who will distribute the book.

The Bible will also include lyrics to singer Lee Greenwoods’ hit song God Bless the USA, which topped the pop charts after September 11, 2001. Using the historic version of King James, the Bible God Bless the USA has around 600 pre-orders for $ 49.99.

For those of you who haven’t grown up (like me) reciting the Pledge of Allegiance alongside the Lords’ Prayer in public schools, the conjunction of religious and secular texts may seem like a strange mite, if not actively. offensive. But the notion of America as distinctly blessed by God dates back to late 18th- and early 19th-century evangelical notions of liberation from state-sanctioned religion, overturned in more contemporary evangelical notions of sanctioned Christianity. by the State as liberation from cultural secularism. and liberalism. The particular militancy associated with Christian nationalism arose during the Cold War struggle against atheistic communism, which gave way after the collapse of the Soviet empire to a struggle against the double jeopardy of Islam and democratic socialism. . Confusion of aggressive religious and nationalist impulses culminated in the enthusiasm of Christian soldiers in the George W. Bush administration, when evangelical commanders sent chariots adorned with crosses and insults to Islam in the battle in Iraq. , and national anti-war protesters were seen as traitors to God. and the country.

This was the era exemplified by the Greenwoods song, which he memorably performed at Yankee Stadium on October 31, 2001, ahead of this year’s fourth game after the September 11 World Series.

This atmosphere of sanctified super-patriotism faded in New York City and much of bicoastal America over the following years of military pride and domestic inequality. But he survived in parts of the heart of the country that looked back on the imaginary past of an unambiguous, self-righteous Christian as the era of American greatness crying out for restoration. It is no coincidence that Greenwood associated himself with conservative Christian politics and its latest avatar, the 45th President:

Personally, I have no problem with the patriotic impulse, and I am extremely grateful (and at times ashamed) for the privileges my birth granted me as a middle-class white man who narrowly managed to avoid. to be enlisted and sent to Vietnam. But Greenwood’s song is problematic. I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free. Hm. Are people not free in most of Europe, in Japan, in Canada? The only US-specific freedom I know of is our truly unusual right to arm ourselves to the teeth. As for pervasive freedom, I suspect our high incarceration rates make that assumption a bit fragile.

The other premise of Greenwood’s song, which is worth pondering this Memorial Day, is the debt that we unique free Americans owe to military veterans, especially those who died in our service (i will not forget the men who died / who gave me this right). I am indeed grateful (and still a little ashamed) for the presence of the veterans and their memory, since like Donald Trump (and besides Lee Greenwood) I have never worn the uniform. But Memorial Day is rightly a testament to those who sacrificed themselves and were sacrificed (including civilians) in just and unjust wars, not a celebration of hallowed American justice. And as a Christian, immediately leave the Almighty and the Prince of Peace out of any commemoration of war.

A participant walks past a poster of Jesus wearing a Make America Great Again hat ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Avoca, Pa. On November 2, 2020. Photo: Al Drogo / Bloomberg via Getty Images

So no, I won’t order the God Bless the USA Bible, and despite the false testimony of Christian nationalists like pseudo-historian David Barton, I don’t believe in the US Constitution (especially the unamended version which required civil war bloody to be mended) is a kind of divinely ordained document bestowing God’s special blessing on that particular corner of the world.

When this topic comes up, I often mention some parents I had in Alabama who refused to recognize daylight saving time because standard time is God’s time. The tendency to deify secular traditions is in a way the original sin of conservative Christianity, in which the day before yesterday is pious. And that’s how you end up with a patriotic Bible and a huge following standing up for Christian soldiers fighting for a narrow definition of freedom. The best thing about the battered but not totally defeated American tradition of separation of church and state is that we can and should avoid mixing God and homeland. If a country music singer wants to record a song about it, I’m all for it.

