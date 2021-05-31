BPKP chief stresses need to protect president’s confidence





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The head of the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BP BNNKP) Muhammad Yusuf Ateh stressed the importance of maintaining the confidence placed by President Joko Widodo in the supervision exercised by the BPKP in the custody of the government’s strategic programs . It is said that the BPKP formulated in 2021 the Agenda for Supervision Priorities (APP) and the Agenda for Regional Supervision Priorities (APPD) in 2021. It is also the response to the leadership of President Joko Widodo to the Opening of the National Coordination Meeting of Internal Supervision 2021 some time ago, he asked the BPKP to keep the government program from start to finish. “We (BPKP) are more proactive, keeping ourselves from planning to accountability. Thus, the direction of the supervision exercised by the BPKP over government programs can really be felt by the community ”, he declared, during a speech at the 38th anniversary of the BPKP in front of all the deputies, heads of representatives, employees and managers of BPKP Retirement, Monday. (31/5/2021). It was explained that in the past year BPKP has managed to save public finances reaching over 70 trillion rupees. Stakeholder confidence, he said, was also increasing. This is evidenced by the use of BPKP oversight results in making important government decisions, including improving PBJ policies during the Covid-19 emergency, setting cost standards. swab test, PCR and mutual assistance vaccination, as well as accelerating the settlement of arrears for the costs of health services related to Covid-19, as well as the integration of data on social assistance recipients and data on beneficiaries of MSMEs. Therefore, he urged all BPKP employees to maintain the trust that President Joko Widodoagar has placed to vigorously monitor government programs so that they are targeted and beneficial to the community. “The confidence and high expectations of the President and the ranks of ministers, of course we must continue to maintain and improve. Therefore, it takes the commitment and responsibility of all employees to achieve what has been planned, ”he said. Not to mention, he invited all BPKP residents who are currently working outside of BPKP and who are already retired to work together and collaborate in a commitment to maintain trust and build BPKP according to their respective roles. “Let’s put together steps to give the best with reach and competence in harmony. Just as musicians produce great music together, this oversight orchestration will also be able to produce comprehensive conclusions and sharp recommendations that are useful for policy improvement, ”he concluded. Source: BeritaSatu.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos