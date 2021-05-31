Prospects for Putin’s visit to Pakistan brighten





ISLAMABAD:

Prospects for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s maiden trip to Pakistan have improved after Islamabad and Moscow signed a new agreement last week to lay a gas pipeline from Karachi to Kasur, officials said on Monday.

The North-South gas pipeline which has now been renamed the Pakistan Steam Gas Pipeline is a flagship project that the two countries have been planning to undertake since deciding to bury their Cold War rivalry and enter into a new era of bilateral relations.

The deal was originally signed in 2015, but due to possible US sanctions on Russian companies and other issues, work on a 1,122-kilometer-long pipeline could not be started.

However, the two sides eventually overcame those hurdles and signed an amended deal that would now grant 74% of the stakes in the pipeline to Pakistan.

Previously, the 100% pipeline had to be built by Russia according to the “built, operated and transferred” model. The project will cost around $ 2.25 billion. When completed, the pipeline will help alleviate the Punjab gas shortage. The LNG that Pakistan is currently importing will be regasified through this proposed pipeline.

Officials familiar with the development said the project was not only of economic importance but of strategic importance to Pakistan. They said Pakistan wanted to expand its ties with Russia as part of its efforts to diversify its foreign policy options.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Islamabad after a hiatus of almost 9 years. During the visit, he conveyed a message to the Pakistani leadership on behalf of President Putin that Moscow is ready to provide all possible assistance to Islamabad.

Both sides are working on the Russian President’s visit to Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has already extended an official invitation to President Putin.

However, diplomatic sources say Putin wants to undertake a visit when he has something big to sell. With the signing of the Pakistan Steam Pipeline Agreement, the prospects for Putin’s visit to Pakistan have improved dramatically.

Pakistan is keen for President Putin to inaugurate the launch of the gas pipeline project, which could start later this year or early next year.

President Putin’s likely visit will be the culmination of years of efforts by both sides to open a new chapter in their relationship marred by Cold War rivalry.

The two countries are not only exploring options to deepen their economic ties, but Russia is also keen to sell arms to Pakistan, which it has avoided in the past due to opposition from India.

The two countries have already been holding regular joint military exercises since 2016, which is another sign of deepening ties between Moscow and Islamabad.

In addition, the two countries also share the same point of view on major regional and international issues, especially Afghanistan.

