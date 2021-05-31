France to send additional medical supplies to India – the New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: France announced Monday that it will send additional medical equipment, including around 16 large oxygen production plants, to India to support the country’s fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made by the French Embassy days after French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said there could be no global victory against the coronavirus without India.

This is the “biggest solidarity operation” that France has carried out since the outbreak of the pandemic and it reflects the long-standing reciprocal solidarity between the two countries which is at the “heart of our strategic partnership”, the French embassy mentioned.

He said a special cargo plane with 10 oxygen production plants would reach India in mid-June and another plane would follow.

Each of these large-capacity French-made factories produces 24,000 liters of vital gas per hour and can make a 250-bed Indian hospital self-sufficient in oxygen for a dozen years, he said in a statement.

“At the request of President Emmanuel Macron, France is providing additional support to India to continue to fight together against the second wave.

Several expeditions are underway, which will double the support provided so far, ”the embassy said.

He said France and India had set up an oxygen bridge across the Indian Ocean to carry liquid oxygen donated by French multinational Air Liquide, adding that the Indian Navy had already brought 180 tons of liquid oxygen using the facility.

“France will deliver at least twice as many oxygen generating plants as the eight already delivered at the beginning of May. A special cargo flight of 10 units will reach India in mid-June and another flight will follow,” he said. -he indicates.

He further added that several hundred oxygen concentrators, as well as high quality ventilators, will reach India in the coming days.

“As discussed between President Macron and Prime Minister Modi during their May 26 appeal, France is doubling its support for India against the pandemic.

It shows the solidarity of the French people, who have not forgotten that India helped us when France faced its first wave, ”said Lenain.

“There can be no global victory against the virus without India. Together, we can show the way for international cooperation against the pandemic and the need for a multilateral response,” he added.

The embassy said the solidarity mission was being carried out using resources from the French government, more than 50 French companies operating in India and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“In addition, gestures of solidarity have poured in from French individuals, NGOs, private companies and French regions. In total, the combined support amounts to more than Rs 55 crore,” he said. -He specifies.

On May 2, France delivered 28 tonnes of ready-to-use medical supplies, including eight large oxygen plants, to India as part of the first phase of its solidarity mission.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, around 40 countries have sent medical supplies, including oxygen-related equipment, to help it overcome the situation.

Besides France, the main countries which have provided assistance to India are the United States, Russia, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal , Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.