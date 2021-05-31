Politics
UK in early stages of third wave of coronavirus, warns Indian-born scientist – The New Indian Express
LONDON: A prominent Indian-born scientist briefing the UK government warned there were signs the UK was at the start of a third wave of coronavirus infections and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay the planned reopening of the country on June 21 of a few weeks, according to a media report on Monday.
Professor Ravi Gupta of the University of Cambridge, who is a member of the Government’s Advisory Group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats (Nervtag), said that although the new cases are “relatively low”, variant B. 1.617 of COVID-19 had fueled “exponential growth,” the BBC reported.
The UK reported more than 3,000 new COVID infections on Sunday for a fifth day in a row.
Previously, the UK had not exceeded that number since April 12.
Gupta also called on Prime Minister Johnson to delay the country’s scheduled June 21 reopening for “a few weeks.”
The total number of COVID-19 cases and death toll in the UK currently stood at 4,499,939 and 128,043, respectively.
Professor Gupta said the UK is already in a third wave of infections and at least three-quarters of cases are the new variant first discovered in India.
“Of course, the number of cases is relatively low at the moment – all the waves start with a low number of cases growling in the background and then becoming explosive, so the key here is that what we’re seeing here are the signs of ‘an early wave., “he said.
However, he said the number of people vaccinated in the UK meant this wave would likely take longer to emerge than previous ones.
“There may be a false sense of security for a while, and that is our concern.”
More than 38.8 million people, or more than 70% of adults in Britain, have received the first vaccine against the coronavirus, according to the latest official figures.
Gupta also said the end of restrictions on June 21 should be delayed “by a few weeks while we gather more intelligence.”
“If you look at the costs and benefits of being wrong, I think it’s strongly in favor of the delay, so I think that’s the key thing,” he added.
Professor Adam Finn, another top government science adviser, also called for caution on the June 21 date for easing restrictions.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said the government could not rule out a delay in easing the planned lockdown. Eustice told the BBC the government had to take it “one step at a time”.
“We cannot rule anything out. We know that this has been a difficult pandemic, a dynamic situation. We have to render this judgment a few weeks before. It will be only then that we will see the impact of the last easement that we done May 17. “
A final decision on lifting restrictions in England will be made on June 14.
Professor Tim Gowers, who works in the mathematics department at Cambridge University, said last week that the UK’s fight against the coronavirus could turn bad “very, very quickly” unless the government acts with caution to further relax the lock.
The B.1.617 strain could cause big problems if not taken care of properly, Gowers said.
Cases of the B.1.617 variant have doubled in one week in England to almost 7,000, raising fears that the government’s lockdown roadmap is derailed.
