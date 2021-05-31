Oklahoma renames state highway for Trump | Washington Examiner





Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law that would rename a stretch of highway for former President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor on Friday signed a bill on the name of an omnibus bridge and freeway, which renamed a 20-mile stretch of road, running from Boise City, Oklahoma, to the border of the State with Texas, as President Donald J. Trump Highway.

The bill initially hit a roadblock when Democratic lawmakers pointed out that state law, in most cases, required that a person be dead for at least three years before a road or bridge could be named in their honor, according to the Oklahoman. Republicans repealed the three-year waiting period, allowing the highway to bear Trump’s name. Lawmakers who supported the bill plan to pay for the new signage that will be posted along the highway themselves.

OHIO REPUBLICS PROPOSE TO RENAME STATE PARK FOR TRUMP

Conservative lawmakers similarly attempted to name a highway after Trump in 2019, but the plan was stymied by fears of naming a highway after a president still in office.

Oklahoma isn’t alone in renaming infrastructure for the 45th president. Ohio House Republicans introduced legislation in April to rename Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park.

The New York State Legislature, however, is taking a different course. Democrats have launched an effort to strip Donald J. Trump State Park of his name. The park was donated to New York State in 2006 after plans for a golf course on the site were abandoned.

“Our green spaces should reflect the New Yorkers of whom we can be proud, the New Yorkers who have expressed our values,” said MP Nily Rozic, Democratic sponsor of the bill. “There are many other New Yorkers who deserve the honor of having a park named after them.”

