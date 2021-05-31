Determine the fate of Hajj 2021 pilgrimage, Minister of Religion will immediately facilitate Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas says deadline is for certainty of implementation pilgrimage of Saudi Arabia based on the scenario of the pilgrim’s departure for the pilgrimage. This was conveyed by the Minister of Religion during a working meeting with Commission VIII of the DPR RI at the DPR building in Jakarta on Monday (5/31/2021). The religion minister said the entire Hajj quota scenario has been adjusted to the maximum deadline for granting a quota from the Saudis. The religion minister revealed that while the regular haj quota is 30 percent or around 60,000 pilgrims, the maximum deadline for granting the haj quota is May 11, 2021. “This has passed, as we estimate the departure of the first batch of pilgrims on June 27, 2021,” the Minister of Religions said on Monday (5/31/2021). Then, if the quota for the Haj is 25% of the total congregation of around 50,000 people and 139 groups, then the deadline for quota certainty must be received on May 14, 2021. All of the scenarios that have been prepared have in fact exceeded the time limit set in the Ministry of religion. Even the quota system is 1.8% of the normal quota, or around 3,600 faithful, the deadline for giving the quota has also passed the deadline, which is May 28, 2021 with the first departure on July 13, 2021. The Minister of Religion admits he will soon face President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) before deciding the fate of the Haj 2021 pilgrimage. The meeting with the president is scheduled for Wednesday (02/06/2021). “I wanted [bertemu presiden] tomorrow but it turns out that it will be a public holiday, until Wednesday I will communicate with the president and we will make the decision to wait or decide for ourselves, ”he said. The religion minister said the government must immediately take a stand as Saudi Arabia has never submitted any official information regarding this year’s Hajj. Meanwhile, Chairman of Commission VIII DPR RI Yandri Susanto said that until 19 Shawwal today, the Ministry of Religion did not provide certainty on the implementation of this year’s hajj. Even if according to him, the former Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi had confirmed last year the cancellation of Hajj 2020 since Shawwal 10. “This means that he has exceeded the expected deadlines in the scenario where we can leave the pilgrims against the required time,” he explained. Watch the featured video below: quality content

