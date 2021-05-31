Jaishankar to chair BRIC foreign ministers meeting on Tuesday

Post-covid economic recovery, strengthening of the multilateral system to make it more efficient and strengthening cooperation between BRIC countries will be key items on the agenda for the meeting of the group of foreign ministers on Tuesday.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will chair the meeting which will bring together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The theme of the BRICS meeting under the presidency of India is BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus. “

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Ambassador Carlos Alberto Franco Frana, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, and The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, is scheduled to attend the meeting, a statement from the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Ministers are expected to exchange views on the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to strengthen and reform the Multilateral System with a view to strengthening its capacity to effectively meet the various challenges of our time and adapt them to contemporary realities, globally. and regional issues of concern, sustainable development, counterterrorism in addition to discussing ways to improve intra-BRICS cooperation, especially people-to-people cooperation, ”the statement said.

This is the second meeting of the BRICS to be held in the shadow of the covid-19 pandemic. It is also the second to stand amid the lingering tensions between India and China over the Real Line of Control (LAC).

One of the closely watched outcomes of the foreign ministers meeting will be any expression of support from BRICS countries for the India-South Africa proposal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) which calls for patent waivers for vaccines. and covid-19 drugs. The proposal, raised last year in October, by India and South Africa was supported by the United States and around 60 other countries. Earlier this month, China said it would support the WTO proposal. Russia and China have developed vaccines to fight covid-19. India is considered one of the major manufacturers of vaccines, as is South Africa.

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry last week, the BRICS will exchange views on topical issues on the international agenda, including regional conflicts, strengthening international institutions, tackling new challenges and threats. , including covid-19 as well as cooperation between the BRICS. countries in multilateral fora. “

The meeting of foreign ministers is expected to pave the way for the BRICS summit to be held later this year and will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is to include Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last week, BRICS officials began talks to negotiate the key deliverables of the BRICS leaders’ summit in October-November as well as the meeting of foreign ministers.

The BRICS foreign ministers meeting comes at a time of fresh calls to investigate the origins of SARSCoV-2. Last week, US President Joe Biden asked US intelligence agencies to examine the possibility of a laboratory accident in China, where covid-19 first appeared at the end of 2019. Friday, l India had supported the renewed global call for further study into the origins of the covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, China in a statement said it expected the BRICS foreign ministers meeting to make a strong voice on international solidarity against the epidemic, joining a genuine multilateralism, an appropriate response to global crises and a political settlement of the interests of emerging markets and developing countries. “

