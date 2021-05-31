The ball is now in the court of Mitsotakis and Erdogan





Following the positive atmosphere which reigned during the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglus Visitto in Greece, the ball of Greek-Turkish relations is now in the camp of the leaders. There could be an attempt at rapprochement during the meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels in two weeks. For his part, Mitsotakis is ready to move in this direction, provided of course that the other side does not use threats, moves away from the expansionism of the Blue Homeland dogma and makes the strategic choice to seek a peaceful coexistence. for the benefit of both sides. However, realistically, there is no indication that this will happen. It goes without saying that Greece is entering this meeting with the serious strategic objective of normalizing bilateral relations and of becoming even in the long term one of the most staunch allies in favor of the closest possible institutional cooperation between the United Nations. European Union and Turkey, a cooperation which, for a variety of reasons, Greece desires more than any other European country. Of course, all this depends on the end of the provocations against Greece. Symbolically, Cavusoglus ‘visit improved a mood that had been troubled following the verbal tension observed during Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ trip to Ankara more than a month ago. bilateral relations: gradually, without excessive expectations, with restraint and realism. For that to happen, however, Erdogan must finally understand that it is not in his best interests politically, economically or militarily to have arguments with everyone. The change of US presidency has exacerbated the situation and created divisions in its relations with the superpower. Irrationalities and self-interest have been replaced by serious calculated decisions and strategic goals. As the Turkish president searches for ways to calm his relations with the United States, any tension with Greece is unproductive. This is a parameter that he cannot ignore. The divergent positions of Athens and Ankara on a series of issues are known. The two sides agreed to disagree when Cavusoglus visited. However, that hasn’t stopped them from taking positive steps in recent times, including a new round of bureaucratic-level exploratory talks, political consultations and even some confidence-building measures. Erdogan knows that Greece (like Cyprus) is a full member of the European Union. It is also part of the equation of bilateral relations. As does the fact that the Greek-American community has its own corridors of influence in Washington. It is wrong to accuse Athens of bringing third parties into its bilateral relations with Turkey. The equation is more complex than that. Relations between countries do not develop in a vacuum. They are not independent of the regional context (in this case, Greece’s cooperation programs with Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and others), nor of the wider geopolitical reality (Greece’s accession to the EU and NATO and its strategic alliance with the United States). The optimistic assessment of the situation after Cavusoglus’ visit and before Mitsotakis and Erdogan met is that we may be in the early stages of gradual normalization. The pessimist is that beyond good feelings and hugs, nothing has materially changed and relationships will remain strained. We will know which one will hold in two weeks.

