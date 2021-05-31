Former Donald Trump lawyer dismisses Sidney Powell’s claim ex-president can be ‘reinstated’





Jenna Ellis, once a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, believes she won the election but said he could not return to her place in the White House until the next election, a post of Sidney Powell, a lawyer who has filed election challenges on behalf of Trump, disagrees with.

President Joe Biden’s inauguration has prompted many to give up hope that anything will change to place Trump in the White House for a second term. However, some, including several pastors and Powell, believe Trump can simply take the reins of the country from Biden.

At the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” conference on Saturday, Powell said Trump could “just be reinstated.” A comment that drew cheers from the crowd, Powell said Trump should be “brought back” to the White House, but noted that he would not be given “credit for lost time.”

“Because the Constitution itself sets a date for the inauguration. But he should definitely get the rest of his term and make the most of it. Sure,” Powell said of his baseless claims.

Lawyer Jenna Ellis disagreed with lawyer Sidney Powell that former President Donald Trump could be “reinstated”. A November 19 photo shows Ellis speaking at a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Ellis disagreed. She posted on Twitter that impeachment and sentencing is the only process to remove a sitting president, so “No, President Trump will not be ‘reinstated’.”

She went on to explain that even though Biden was removed from office by impeachment, the Constitution illustrates the line of succession. First, Vice President Kamala Harris would take over, then the Speaker of the House, followed by the Acting Speaker of the Senate and members of the former President’s cabinet.

Nowhere in the line of succession is there a past president, unless that person is in a leadership position in Congress or in the current administration.

“States had the opportunity to heal corruption before January 20; they refused,” Ellis wrote on Twitter in reference to Biden’s inauguration. “It’s all on the GOP.”

The Trump team attempted to part ways with Powell after being criticized for bizarre statements he made at press conferences and said she was not officially part of the former president’s team.

Ellis, however, was instrumental in Trump’s struggle to stay in power and partnered with the former president’s personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani to push the lawsuits and claims Biden did not duly won the presidential election. None of the cases yielded the result desired by the former president – canceling the election – and so far no evidence of widespread electoral fraud has come to light.

Trump has continued to argue that the election has been stolen from him since he left office and Ellis maintains the same mentality. She affirmed on Twitter that Trump won the election and that the state legislatures of the GOP were “completely without merit.”

However, she reiterated that did not mean Trump could be reinstated. Instead, she said it was vital to ensure that the “utter disregard for state election laws” that occurred in November “does not happen again.”

“Just because we can’t ‘reinstate’ Trump doesn’t mean we’re giving up or losing. If our founders gave up, we would still be British!” Ellis wrote.

