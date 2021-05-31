Jokowi volunteers saw evidence of government failure

Illustration, health workers injected the Covid-19 vaccine into traders in Block A of Tanah Abang Market in central Jakarta some time ago. Photo: Ricardo / JPNN.com

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Barisan Relawan Nusantara (BaraNusa) Chairman Adi Kurniawan highlighted President Joko Widodo’s frustration with his cabinet, regarding the absorption of APBD and APBN in the first quarter of 2021.

Adi said the president’s frustration actually shows the government’s failure to save the country from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Proof that the government has failed to save the condition of the country from the Covid-19 pandemic situation,” Adi said in his press release on Monday (5/31)

According to Adi, there was no point in Jokowi expressing his frustration in public. Because it also shows weaknesses as president in the direction of government.

Baranusa is one of the groups of volunteers who supported Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin in the 2019 presidential election.

According to Adi, his party has repeatedly reminded Jokowi to immediately revise his cabinet for the sake of recovery.

“Jokowi might prefer to hear the comments while you are happy, which clearly only looks at your position. No supporters who are down on the pitch who have clearly experienced the pros and cons of government policies,” he said. he declares.

Adi further regretted the government’s slowness in stimulating the national economic recovery.