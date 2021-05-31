Farrukh Habib says Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to work with provinces





Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib at a press conference in Islamabad, May 31, 2021. YouTube

Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to work to facilitate all provinces on the water issue, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday.

Habib, speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, said several dams should have been built, but previous governments bothered to build them.

“The Prime Minister has called this decade a decade of dam building.”

The minister of state said the government aims to build dams capable of storing 13 million acre-feet of water in ten years.

“All provinces can benefit from the construction of dams,” he said, adding that the prime minister cares about all farmers in the country and the opposition should not give the impression otherwise.

Taking over, Punjab’s Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari said the provincial government couldn’t even think of depriving a farmer of his rights.

The minister said that the water was dispersed with an interval of 10 days and that in April Punjab faced a water shortage of 49%, while Sindh’s shortage stood at 9%.

Currently, Punjab faces a 22% shortage and Sindh 17%, he added.

Leghari said the Punjab’s total water accumulation increased by 2% after the arrival of the Koh-i-Sulaiman (Sulaiman Mountains) resource.

PPP calls for demonstrations

Meanwhile, earlier today, PPP Sindh chairman Nisar Khuhro, at a press conference at the provincial assembly, said Sindh was suffering from water shortage after an unexpected load-shedding and skyrocketing inflation.

“For this, the whole province will protest,” said the leader of the PPP.

The PPP will not remain silent and allow the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to steal water from Sindh, Khuhro said.

The PPP leader said that due to a water shortage in Thatta, people were unable to grow crops.

Demonstrations will take place on the issue of water across the Sindh, starting with Larkana on June 3, Thatta and Badin on June 5, Sukkur on June 9 and Karachi on June 15.

The PPP leader alleged that only the water in Sindh was reduced, while all other provinces received their share.

