Call it an insurrection: Oathkeepers accused of rioting on Capitol Hill | Donald Trump News





Four other members of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia have been charged with their role in the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol to stop President Joe Bidens’ certification of victory, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The replacement indictment, which allows prosecutors to add defendants and charges to a previous indictment, lists Joseph Hackett, Jason Dolan, William Isaacs and another member of the Oath Keepers who did not been appointed.

It includes charges of conspiracy, the purpose of which was to stop, delay and obstruct the certification of the electoral college’s vote, obstruction of official process, destruction of government property, civil unrest and more.

The riot was aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power, who alleged widespread voter fraud cost him the election in November polls. Five died after the violent insurgency.

Parts of the indictment (PDF) are redacted and it is still unclear why a person’s name was not included. The document includes statements from panel discussions and Oath Keeper conference calls ahead of the January 6 riot.

A person identified as the first person said a group of armed oath-keepers would be stationed outside Washington, DC, awaiting Trump’s call, which they said would push for the law on the insurgency, which allows the president to deploy the military within American borders.

Rioters confront US Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, January 6, 2021 [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo]We don’t expect him to need to call us for this right now, but we’re ready if he does. [and we also stand ready to answer the call to serve as militia anytime in the future, and anywhere in our nation, if he does invoke the Insurrection Act], said Person One, who is believed to be the founder of the Oath Keepers, according to the indictment.

Let’s stand up for the president, the duly elected president, and we ask him to do what needs to be done to save our country, you can call it an insurgency or you can call it a war or a fight.

The additions bring the total of indicted sworn observers to 16. Some have pleaded guilty and are working with federal authorities.

Twelve others have been charged and have pleaded not guilty. Federal authorities have charged more than 400 people in connection with the riot.

The Oath Keepers focus on recruiting current and former law enforcement and military personnel into their ranks. Their ideology is believed to center on the protection of constitutional rights, primarily the right to bear arms described in the Second Amendment.

A new indictment tonight against the defendants Oath Keepers alleges more preparations on January 2 (4 days before the insurgency) for an armed force of the QRF outside of DC. (rapid reaction force)

And indicates that there are more names and fees to come, note the reference to “PERSON FIFTEEN” pic.twitter.com/I7TCl3f8XM

Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 31, 2021

They became increasingly linked to Trump during his tenure, in line with his anti-immigrant and pro-gun policies.

Fringed lightning rod

Trump has been a lightning rod for various militias, conspiracy theorists and far-right movements, members of which witnessed the January 6 riot.

QAnon, a conspiracy theory based on the belief that Trump was chosen to stop a global, liberal cabal of celebrities and politicians engaged in child trafficking to stay young, has been instrumental in spreading conspiracies electoral fraud.

Retired General Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, has become a leading figure in the movement. Flynn was pardoned by Trump.

Discussions about the insurgency appear to be continuing in pro-Trump circles. Flynn told a QAnon conference in Dallas, Texas, that a coup similar to the one happening in Myanmar is expected to happen in the United States.

Here is the video of former national security adviser Michael Flynn saying he thinks a coup like the Myanmar coup should take place in the United States. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18

Granny (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

Myanmar saw its military overthrow the government in the February 1 coup, prompting rebels and a shadow government ally to challenge the military.

A man who identifies as a mere Marine, referring to a branch of the US military, wonders why a similar coup could not have happened in the United States.

Without reason. I mean, it should happen here, Flynn replied.







