Politics
Health services to be boosted as Chinese retire later: analysts
A nurse routinely monitors the vital signs of a resident of the Merrill Gardens elderly community in Guilin, southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in the summer of 2019. Photo: Courtesy of Merrill Gardens
Chinese leaders’ announcement on Monday to further relax the country’s family planning policy and allow couples to have three children is expected to boost many industries, including the already booming senior care industry. , which is expected to experience explosive growth in the coming years, according to experts. and industry players told the Global Times.
China will allow couples to have three children, which will be conducive to improving the population structure, implementing the national strategy to actively respond to the aging of the population, and maintaining the benefits of the China in human resources, according to a meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The meeting also announced several other measures, including postponing the retirement age, improving the multilevel pension security system, exploring the establishment of a health care insurance framework. long-term and accelerating the construction of coordinated community home institutions, as well as a combination of medical and health care.
Stocks related to child care and senior care jumped on Monday after the announcement.
Shares of Goldlok, a Guangdong-based toy company, rose 10.11%, while infant food company Zhejiang Beingmate Technology Industry & Trade Co rose 8.09%. In the elderly care segment, the shares of Yihua Enterprise (Group) increased by 10.02%.
The meeting also called for efforts to improve child care, maternity leave and birth insurance.
China’s aging population has attracted a lot of attention at home and abroad, as it presents both challenges and opportunities for the country. Domestic and foreign companies are keen to seize the growth opportunities of China’s booming “silver economy”, industry representatives said.
Qin Jing, head of the investment and research department of the healthcare division of Hejun Consulting, told the Global Times on Monday that postponing retirement will result in lower market demand for the elderly, especially those with pensions and great purchasing power.
“This will affect the development of industries such as specialized housing for the elderly, as well as tourism and entertainment services that target them,” Qin noted.
“However, at the same time, due to the increase in the retirement age, the elderly will quickly enter the phase of need for post-retirement care and nursing, which will open up prospects for the care market. to the elderly, and medical institutions for the care of the elderly will seize great opportunities, ”said Qin.
Commercial insurance for the elderly and rehabilitation nursing will also benefit China’s lucrative elderly care market, she added.
An East Asian Qianhai Securities report released on Monday predicts that by 2024, the growth of China’s elderly care industry will exceed 10 trillion yuan ($ 1.57 trillion), with a rate of average annual growth of about 20%.
The rising trend of the “silver economy” will also trigger the rapid development of the pharmaceutical and biological industries, according to the report. Industrial chains, from medical devices to drugs, will focus on the elderly. In addition, it will stimulate the growth of new industries such as family physicians, chronic disease management, health medicine, telemedicine and wearable devices.
Buurtzorg, one of Europe’s leading community-based home care providers from the Netherlands, sees great opportunities in the Chinese elderly care industry.
“We see China’s 90-7-3 approach to elderly care as a great approach. Yet, so far, the main focus of implementation is on building “3%” retirement homes, which is the most expensive solution.
“China will need to focus a lot more on home care (90 percent) and in communities (7 percent),” Stephan Dyckerhoff, president of Buurtzorg Asia and Buurtzorg China, told the Global Times.
Cui Dongshu, general secretary of the China Passenger Car Association, told the Global Times on Monday that China’s new population policy will make the vehicle market more diverse. Currently, middle-aged people account for the bulk of automobile consumption, but this will gradually shift to older people.
“Although the three-child policy will boost the growth of seven-seater cars, the effect is still small. Our auto market is bound to be geared towards middle-aged and elderly people. At the same time, the growth of the elderly scooter and micro-electric car market will also be stimulated, ”Cui said.
According to data from the seventh national census released in early May, people aged 60 and over represent 18.7% of the total population, or 5.44 percentage points more than in 2010, in the previous census.
Mainland China’s population aged 60 or over has reached 264.02 million, of which 190.64 million are 65 or over, accounting for 13.5% of the total population.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]