Health services to be boosted as Chinese retire later: analysts

A nurse routinely monitors the vital signs of a resident of the Merrill Gardens elderly community in Guilin, southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in the summer of 2019. Photo: Courtesy of Merrill Gardens

Chinese leaders’ announcement on Monday to further relax the country’s family planning policy and allow couples to have three children is expected to boost many industries, including the already booming senior care industry. , which is expected to experience explosive growth in the coming years, according to experts. and industry players told the Global Times.

China will allow couples to have three children, which will be conducive to improving the population structure, implementing the national strategy to actively respond to the aging of the population, and maintaining the benefits of the China in human resources, according to a meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The meeting also announced several other measures, including postponing the retirement age, improving the multilevel pension security system, exploring the establishment of a health care insurance framework. long-term and accelerating the construction of coordinated community home institutions, as well as a combination of medical and health care.

Stocks related to child care and senior care jumped on Monday after the announcement.

Shares of Goldlok, a Guangdong-based toy company, rose 10.11%, while infant food company Zhejiang Beingmate Technology Industry & Trade Co rose 8.09%. In the elderly care segment, the shares of Yihua Enterprise (Group) increased by 10.02%.

The meeting also called for efforts to improve child care, maternity leave and birth insurance.

China’s aging population has attracted a lot of attention at home and abroad, as it presents both challenges and opportunities for the country. Domestic and foreign companies are keen to seize the growth opportunities of China’s booming “silver economy”, industry representatives said.

Qin Jing, head of the investment and research department of the healthcare division of Hejun Consulting, told the Global Times on Monday that postponing retirement will result in lower market demand for the elderly, especially those with pensions and great purchasing power.

“This will affect the development of industries such as specialized housing for the elderly, as well as tourism and entertainment services that target them,” Qin noted.

“However, at the same time, due to the increase in the retirement age, the elderly will quickly enter the phase of need for post-retirement care and nursing, which will open up prospects for the care market. to the elderly, and medical institutions for the care of the elderly will seize great opportunities, ”said Qin.

Commercial insurance for the elderly and rehabilitation nursing will also benefit China’s lucrative elderly care market, she added.

An East Asian Qianhai Securities report released on Monday predicts that by 2024, the growth of China’s elderly care industry will exceed 10 trillion yuan ($ 1.57 trillion), with a rate of average annual growth of about 20%.

The rising trend of the “silver economy” will also trigger the rapid development of the pharmaceutical and biological industries, according to the report. Industrial chains, from medical devices to drugs, will focus on the elderly. In addition, it will stimulate the growth of new industries such as family physicians, chronic disease management, health medicine, telemedicine and wearable devices.

Buurtzorg, one of Europe’s leading community-based home care providers from the Netherlands, sees great opportunities in the Chinese elderly care industry.

“We see China’s 90-7-3 approach to elderly care as a great approach. Yet, so far, the main focus of implementation is on building “3%” retirement homes, which is the most expensive solution.

“China will need to focus a lot more on home care (90 percent) and in communities (7 percent),” Stephan Dyckerhoff, president of Buurtzorg Asia and Buurtzorg China, told the Global Times.

Cui Dongshu, general secretary of the China Passenger Car Association, told the Global Times on Monday that China’s new population policy will make the vehicle market more diverse. Currently, middle-aged people account for the bulk of automobile consumption, but this will gradually shift to older people.

“Although the three-child policy will boost the growth of seven-seater cars, the effect is still small. Our auto market is bound to be geared towards middle-aged and elderly people. At the same time, the growth of the elderly scooter and micro-electric car market will also be stimulated, ”Cui said.

According to data from the seventh national census released in early May, people aged 60 and over represent 18.7% of the total population, or 5.44 percentage points more than in 2010, in the previous census.

Mainland China’s population aged 60 or over has reached 264.02 million, of which 190.64 million are 65 or over, accounting for 13.5% of the total population.