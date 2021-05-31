Collins: Feel free to fantasize about Trump behind bars





So many inquiries, people.

“This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American history,” said Donald Trump, complaining about multiple polls in his business practices.

It was in an online statement that hardly anyone seems to have read. Really, of all the former president’s problems, his biggest misfortune has to be the ban on Twitter.

But Trump is getting a lot of attention from the non-fan side. Here in New York City, he just lost an 18-month battle to keep the Manhattan District Attorney from looking at his financial records. As we all know, Trump is an absolute violet when it comes to his tax returns, and he’s made two trips to the Supreme Court trying to keep them out of the hands of anyone with subpoena power.

In Georgia, prosecutors are investigating Trump’s post-election appeal to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. You will remember the one in which he asked Raffensperger to “get” him more votes. It seems possible that the Donald will spend the rest of his life struggling to stay out of jail, doesn’t it?

Damn.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has reportedly called a grand jury to look into … Trump’s issues. The entire investigation could take six months and readers, I want you to send some kind thoughts to these grand jury members every now and then. How many times have you rejoiced that you didn’t have to think about Donald Trump every day? How would you feel about six months of constant contemplation?

Vance is now working with State Attorney General Letitia James, who has investigated – among a host of other things – a $ 25 million tax deduction Trump took for a failed housing development project. in California.

If Trump has any real business acumen, it’s his ability to simultaneously portray himself as a real estate genius for bank lending purposes while claiming massive business losses when dealing with the Internal Revenue Service.

But be fair: you could certainly make a lot of good arguments about Trump being a loser. If any of his cases have survived, it’s at least in part because you, the taxpayer, helped bail him out by paying Trump properties for rooms rented by the Secret Service while keeping the assets.

It’s possible that the only part of the real estate business that Trump is really good at is finding ways to charge the taxpayer for these kinds of things. But once the poor grand jury finishes its work, we may know a lot more. Some of his minions are apparently chatting with investigators like cicadas.

Here in New York, in addition to all the investigations, the city has tried to box the Trump company that operates its public golf course in the Bronx. The family – led by their son Eric – are asking for $ 30 million in return.

Experts say this fight could go on for years. Meanwhile, north of the city, concerned citizens attempted to erase Trump’s name from a state park, located on land he donated after his original plan to build it collapsed. ‘a golf course. The Trump organization says it could go to court if there is a change. Lots of ways around that, but I like the one offered to PolitiFact by a legal expert, who raised the possibility of a sign saying “Unnamed State Park, next to right.”

It will be some time before we know how these inquiries lead. But it’s already clear that if you had a holistic view of Trump’s empire, the two perennially recurring motives would be “golf” and “failure to develop.”

It gives me the opportunity to note that during one of those early real estate disasters I wrote a column calling it “an extremely well dressed pile of debt with an unusual haircut.” It was 1992, and next year I want you to remind me to celebrate my 30th birthday of making fun of Donald Trump.

The New York Times

