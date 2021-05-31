Erdogan sides with Russia again, this time over Belarus

WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – Last Sunday Belarus forced an Irish airliner, Ryanair, to land in its capital, Minsk, on a flight from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania. On board was a prominent Belarusian journalist and dissident Raman Protasevich.

Protasevich played an important role in the widespread protests that followed the disputed elections last August, in which Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko won a fifth term as president – a post he has held for nearly 30 years. years, since 1994.

Belarusian authorities forced the Ryanair plane to land, claiming there had been a bomb threat – which they said came from Hamas. Hamas has denied the accusation, and it is not clear why Hamas would bomb an Irish carrier using this route. Even though Hamas has just waged a war with Israel, launching rockets at Israeli towns, it is not engaged in conflicts with third parties, nor has it been involved in the bombing of planes.

After the plane landed, Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, were stepped off the plane. The next day, Monday, Belarusian state television broadcast a video in which Protasevich confessed, face bruised, “to having organized mass protests.”

The United States and Europe strongly condemned Belarusian actions. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has done the opposite – on the side of Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Above all, Turkey used its veto within NATO to “dilute” NATO’s response, as Dr Aykan Erdemir, former Turkish parliamentarian and senior director of the Turkey program at the Defense Foundation, wrote. democracies, calling it “the latest case of collusion between Ankara and Moscow to undermine NATO.” “

It also reflects a long-standing alignment between Erdogan and Lukashenko, as Erdemir explained, with each leader supporting the other, as they adopted measures contrary to democratic standards.

Western outrage: the EU, the US and the G-7

Lithuania, Greece and Ireland – the three Western countries directly affected by the crash landing of the Ryanair flight – are all members of the European Union (EU), which reacted with outrage to what it called “Hijacking” of the aircraft. The next day, Monday, he imposed sanctions on Belarus, preventing that country’s commercial planes from using the airspace of EU countries, while calling their own airlines, as well as those of other countries. , not to use Belarusian airspace.

Likewise, US President Joe Biden issued a statement the same day. He condemned “the forcible hijacking of the Ryanair flight by Belarus, the travel between two European Union member states and the subsequent dismissal and arrest” of Protasevich, as well as the video he “appears to have made under the constraint”.

The G-7 – a group of seven of the most industrialized countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the EU – also denounced the hijacking of the Ryanair plane.

On Thursday, the G-7 issued a statement condemning “in the strongest terms the unprecedented action of the Belarusian authorities”, while threatening further sanctions.

Turkey is alongside Belarus and Russia

However, NATO’s response has been weaker, although two of the three western countries directly affected – Lithuania and Greece – are NATO members (Ireland is not).

Turkey is also a member of NATO and, as reported by Reuters, Turkey was responsible for it. Erdogan used his veto to weaken NATO’s response. NATO issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the forced landing of the plane, but refrained from attaching a sanction to its statement, even though several countries had called for such measures, while the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, had spoken strongly against the hijacking of the plane.

“This is not the first time that the Erdogan government has played a spoiler role within NATO or has come to the aid of Lukashenko”, declared Erdemir in Kurdistan 24. “In August 2020, when the European Council qualified Belarus’ contested presidential election of “neither free nor fair”. and refused to acknowledge the results, Erdogan was one of the first to congratulate Lukashenko, joining Putin and a few other authoritarian leaders.

This, as Erdemir observed, is the latest reflection of a long-established relationship between Erdogan and Lukashenko. In 2017, the Turkish leader held a referendum to amend the constitution to give himself radical new powers and allow him to remain in office at least until 2029.

Erdogan’s “takeover” has been widely criticized, Erdemir wrote. But “Lukashenko was one of the first to congratulate [Erdogan], claiming that the referendum “would help further strengthen Turkey’s sovereignty and independence.”

The Russian-Belarusian Alliance

Following the implementation of EU measures against Belarus, only one border remains open to flights of its national airliner: the Russian border.

On Friday, Lukashenko traveled to Sochi, a Russian city on the Black Sea, for a two-day visit with Putin to his luxurious resort, even taking his son on an adventure.

The two leaders had formal talks on Friday, but the second day was informal, as Putin offered his visitors a yacht trip on the Black Sea, during which they enjoyed dolphin-watching and dolphin watching. other maritime activities.

Putin criticized the Western stance against Lukashenko as an “explosion of emotion”, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained: “From our point of view, the situation requires thoughtful and constructive examination, without conclusions. hasty. ”

Putin also promised to send Belarus the second installment of a $ 1.5 billion loan that Russia offered Belarus last year.

Other ways Erdogan undermined NATO

Erdemir concluded his report on Erdogan’s support for Lukashenko by noting the various ways in which Erdogan’s relationship with Russia has served to weaken NATO.

They include Turkey’s 2017 purchase of the Russian air defense system, the S-400, for which former President Donald Trump reluctantly imposed sanctions.

“Likewise, Turkey’s cross-border operations in Syria have drawn criticism for strengthening Russia’s political and military footprint” in this country “at the expense of the United States and its Syro-Kurdish partners”, so let them continue the fight against Daesh, ”Erdemir continued.

Noting that Biden would meet with Putin on June 14, on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdemir suggested it would be a good opportunity to stress for the Turkish leader “the basic principles and values ​​of the transatlantic alliance. “.

Edited by John J. Catherine