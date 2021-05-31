Hamas leader calls on Islamic nations to unite to fight for ‘Muslim lands’





New Delhi / Islamabad, May 31 (IANS) Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh urged Islamic nations to forge strategic partnerships to fight to take control of Muslim lands across the world.

Pakistani newspapers reported that in a speech recorded at a Jamaat-i-Islami rally in Peshawar on Sunday, Haniyeh urged the Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan to support the Palestinian cause with concrete actions. The rally was organized in support of Hamas and Palestine.

Jamaat leader Sirajul Haq and other senior party leaders also spoke at the rally where participants chanted slogans of “Death to Israel” and “We are ready to sacrifice our lives to free the Al-Mosque. Aqsa, “Dawn newspaper reported.

“I hope Prime Minister Imran Khan will take practical steps to support the cause of Palestine,” Haniyeh said, urging Muslim countries to establish strategic partnerships to gain full control over Al-Quds in Jerusalem.

In response to Haniyeh’s appeal, Jamaat leader Sirajul Haq endorsed it and said that “the existing circumstances have proved that the question of Palestine and Kashmir cannot be resolved by resolutions.”

“The time has come to move forward to liberate Palestine and Kashmir from the clutches of Israel and India,” Haq said.

“A small group of Afghan Taliban have defeated allied US forces in Afghanistan while Muslim countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia with a 7.4 million strong army, are unable to deter Israeli aggression, ”Haq said citing the rally.

–IANS

aat / arm

