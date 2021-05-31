Watchdog files case against DOJ pressure to keep Trump’s obstruction of justice a secret





Watchdog group filed brief opposing Justice Department pressure to keep former Attorney General William Barrs’ memo on ex-President Donald Trumps a possible obstruction of investigation secret on Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

The DOJ must produce the document, clean up the department and show that it will not be used for the personal protection of any president, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said in a statement Friday after the brief was filed. CREW initially requested the release of the memo through the Freedom of Information Act.

The problem is Barrs’ decision to ignore any obstruction of justice regarding Trump despite strong evidence against him revealed by then special advocate Robert Mueller. Critics said Barr had misled the public by choosing quotes from the Muellers report to protect Trump. They accused him of having made a political decision rather than a legal one.

Barr said the rationale for not taking any action against Trump was carefully considered and spelled out in the memo, which had previously only been made public in a highly redacted form.

But according to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who ordered the nine-page memo released earlier this month, the Barrs decision was a given. Barr had already decided not to prosecute Trump until he considered one of the advice or analysis he claimed to have informed his decision, she said in his order.

Jackson added that the memo contained strategic advice, as opposed to legal advice, and that the editors and recipients already had a mutual understanding of what the prosecution’s decision would be.

A review of the document reveals that the attorney general had not made a commitment to decide whether the president should be charged with obstruction of justice; the fact that he would not be prosecuted was obvious, the judge wrote in the order.

The Justice Department requested a stay on May 24 to prepare arguments to continue protecting the contents of the memo. A small portion of the memo the department released included a discussion aimed at publicly turning the damning findings of the Mueller Report into a Donald Trump rationale, CREW said in a statement last Tuesday.

Obstacles to justice in the Mueller inquiry and Barrs’ role in distorting Mueller’s conclusions on it to the public prevent Trump and Barr from being held fully accountable for their actions, CREW said in its Friday statement.

The publication of the memo in its entirety is a necessary step towards this accountability, the group added.

