Ministry of Social Affairs to reduce stunting rates in five provinces





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has tasked the Ministry of Social Affairs to assist in government efforts to reduce stunting rates in five provinces, including East Nusa Tenggara. To this end, Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini told reporters on Monday that she will work with the National Population and Family Planning Council (BKKBN). Earlier this year, President Jokowi tasked the BKKBN with implementing extraordinary programs to reduce Indonesia’s stunting rate from 27.9% in 2019 to 14% in 2024. Four other provinces that her ministry would prioritize are located in the islands of Sulawesi and Kalimantan, she noted, adding that one of her ministry’s action programs is to provide fortified rice to teenage girls. Rismaharini highlighted the vulnerability of many adolescent girls in Indonesia to develop anemia due to lack of adequate nutrition. Therefore, by giving them rice, fortified by adding micronutrient powder, they should grow taller to become healthier. After getting married, they will later give birth to healthier babies, she noted. The government has set a target of reducing stunting rates in 10 priority provinces: Aceh, East Nusa Tenggara, West Sulawesi, West Nusa Tenggara, Gorontalo, Central Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, West Kalimantan, Southeast Sulawesi and Central Sulawesi . Related News: State Budget Proposal Must Focus on COVID Management: Speaker of the House Related News: Walhi Activists Report Hundreds of Hotspots in S Sumatran Forests President Jokowi stressed the importance of combining stunting prevention efforts with government social protection programs, including the Family Hope Program (PKH) and Non-Cash Food Assistance Program (BPNT). To reach its national prevalence level of 14% by 2024, Indonesia should be able to achieve an annual reduction of at least 2.7% in the number of stunted children. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), children who are stunted are those whose “height-for-age is more than two standard deviations below the median of the child’s growth standards. of the WHO ”. ANTARA noted that in previous years Indonesia has made efforts to reduce cases of stunting in different regions of the country, as this effort is closely linked to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ). Sigi district in central Sulawesi is one of the regions that is working to care for stunted children. In 2019, the district had 1,199 cases of stunted growth in children up to 23 months and 3,580 cases of stunted growth in children up to 59 months. To cope with the cases of stunting, the Sigi district government had focused its prevention and mitigation efforts to eradicate child stunting in the 10 villages of Lemosiranindi, Pelempea, Morui, Marena, Siwongi , Rantewulu, Waturalele, Langko, Sibalaya Selatan and Sibalaya Barat. To deal with stunted cases, the district government encouraged community members to participate and work to improve the quality of local food crops. Related News: Papua Police Await Results Of Investigation Into Densus 88 Church Attack Plot Related News: Jokowi Promotes P4G Initiative To Facilitate Sustainability To close

