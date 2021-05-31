China allows couples to have 3 children, instead of 2





China now allows married couples to have three children, compared to two previously.

The new three-child policy responds to a drop in China’s birth rate.

Experts say the main obstacle to motherhood in China is the high cost of raising children.

See more stories on the Insider business page. China said on Monday that married couples can have up to three children, a major policy change from the current limit of two, after recent data showed a dramatic drop in births in the country’s most populous country. world. Beijing abandoned its decades-old one-child policy in 2016, replacing it with a two-child limit that failed to trigger a sustained increase in births. Raising children in Chinese cities remains expensive. To further optimize the birth policy, (China) will implement a ‘married couple can have three children’ policy, the state-run Xinhua news agency said in a report following a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping. The policy change will be accompanied by “support measures, which will be conducive to improving the structure of the population of our country, to the achievement of the country’s strategy of actively dealing with the aging of the population and maintain the advantage, human resource endowment, “Xinhua reported. He did not specify the support measures. “People are being held back not by the limit of two children, but by the incredibly high costs of raising children in China today. Housing, extracurricular activities, food, travel and everything. rest add up quickly, “Yifei Li, a sociologist at NYU Shanghai, told Reuters. “The increase in the limit itself is unlikely to tip anyone’s calculation in a significant way, in my opinion,” he said. In a poll on Xinhua’s Weibo account asking #AreYouReady for the three-child policy, about 29,000 out of 31,000 respondents said they “would never think about it,” while the rest chose from the options: ” I am ready and very anxious to do so so “” this is on my agenda “or” hesitating and there is a lot to consider “. The survey was subsequently deleted. “I’m ready to have three children if you give me 5 million yuan ($ 785,650),” one user said. Shares of birth and fertility-related companies have jumped. Earlier this month, China’s once-a-decade census showed that the population had grown at its slowest rate in the past decade since the 1950s, reaching 1.41 billion. The data also showed a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman in 2020 alone, on par with aging societies such as Japan and Italy. The Chinese politburo has also said it will gradually reduce the retirement age, but provided no details. People were fined 130,000 yuan ($ 20,440) for having a third child late last year.

