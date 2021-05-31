World News | Imran Khan laments Pakistan’s lack of long-term planning





Islamabad, May 31 (PTI) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that politicians in the country had abandoned long-term planning for short-term electoral gains, causing the country to slide down the world rankings.

“Unfortunately, one of Pakistan’s biggest weaknesses is the implementation of projects. In my government, I also see that some things are lagging behind when it comes to implementation,” he said. during the launch of the country’s very first green Eurobond by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), which aims to provide investment for the construction of dams.

“A nation cannot move forward if you plan from one election to the next,” he said, adding that it was necessary to invest in the children of the country and to think about where the government is heading. country.

Khan lamented that Pakistan’s potential was not used and said the country’s position in the world had slipped due to lack of forward planning.

“When (Finance Minister) Shaukat Tarin and I grew up in Pakistan, the country had a different status in the world. Our economy was at one point in fourth place in all of Asia,” Khan said, adding that national planning The Commission had built a solid foundation based on future needs.

Khan said that after 1985 India started to make rapid progress. Long-term planning has also helped Bangladesh move forward, he said.

Khan praised the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) for presenting plans for 10 dams to be built over the next decade on the Indus River.

“This would not only produce 10,000 megawatts of electricity, but also produce clean and environmentally friendly energy,” he said.

Last week, Wapda presented the very first Green Eurobonds, a debt instrument intended to raise funds for green projects in the country.

The bonds will be issued for 10 years to raise $ 500 million at a competitive price of around 7.5 percent interest rate.

Wapda officials said international investors have shown interest, offering investments of $ 3 billion.

Officials said $ 800 million would be sufficient for Wapda’s needs for the next five years. Khan said the government was focusing on the threat posed by climate change.

He said that under the 10 billion trees against the tsunami program, 1 billion trees have been planted since 2018.

“Nurseries have been created and we hope that we will reach our target by 2023,” he said. He also said the government was working to reform the education system to bring social cohesion, as well as to integrate religious seminars into the main system.

(This is an unedited, auto-generated story from the Syndicated News Feed, the staff at LatestLY may not have edited or edited the body of the content)

