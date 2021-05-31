Sedat Peker: YouTube videos take over Turkey and shake government | News from Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Istanbul, Turkey Millions of Turks this month tuned into the YouTube channel of convicted Turkish mafia boss Sedat Peker with his videos grabbing the nation and shaking the government.

In a series of videos, apparently made in exile, Peker made a series of savage and unsubstantiated allegations against several prominent figures, including figures from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Turkey, ranging from murder with rape, drug smuggling, corruption and the role of organized crime in political machinations and violence.

All the allegations were vehemently denied by the defendants.

The eight videos have been viewed more than 60 million times, and Pekers’ claims have come closer and closer to the heart of the government.

They also raised new questions about the alleged links between the state and organized crime, which many believed were largely linked to some of the darkest periods in Turkey’s history.

Pekers’ claims

Peker, 49, rose to prominence in the 1990s as a gangster known for extortion and violence, who, like many Turkish mafia figures, espoused far-right Turkish nationalist views.

He was jailed from 2005 to 2014 on a range of charges, including forming and leading a criminal organization.

After his release, Peker became a staunch supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He organized rallies for the Erdogans AK party at a time when the president increasingly embraced Turkish nationalism and the worldview of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), of which the AK party now counts for his parliamentary majority.

Peker also threatened criticism of the government and said he would flow in the blood of academics who signed a petition in 2016 calling for an end to the fighting between the security forces and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the cities in south-eastern Turkey.

Yet he has won major awards in business and philanthropy.

Peker said he left Turkey in 2020 to avoid prosecution and, after spending time in Eastern Europe, now claims to live in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ankara Attorney General’s Office issued a new arrest warrant for Peker on Wednesday.

He accused Turkish police of mistreating his wife and daughters during a raid on the family home last month and started posting the videos on May 2.

Peker broadcast from what is purportedly a hotel in Dubai. Often clad in an open-necked shirt emblazoned with a medallion, Peker is chatty, eager to drop references to philosophers and writers, and quick to laugh and threaten turns.

He boasted in a video that his enemies will be defeated by a tripod and a phone camera.

While he occasionally consulted notes while speaking, he has so far produced no documentary evidence to support his claims.

Among the most serious allegations, Mehmet Agar, former Minister of the Interior, was, in the 1990s, at the origin of a series of political assassinations including two renowned journalists as well as more drug trafficking. recent and illegal acquisition of a marina in an upscale Aegean Sea. recourse.

Peker also accused the son of former minister Tolga Agar, a current AK party parliamentarian, of being involved in the rape and suspicious death of a Kazakh journalist.

Mehmet called the allegations a lie and welcomed an investigation.

Neither I nor my son have anything to do with anything illegal or immoral, he said.

Tolga, dismissing the slander, said he did not know the journalist in question, the death had been investigated and the case closed.

Peker also claimed that Erkan Yilidirm, son of former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, traveled to Venezuela to set up a drug trafficking route.

Binali said the allegations were absolutely slanderous, we strongly reject them and that his son has gone to Venezuela to provide COVID test kits and masks.

Powerful Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, widely touted as a leading figure in the AK party to ultimately succeed Erdogan, has become Pekers’ main target.

Peker claimed to have had close ties to Soylu, who allegedly provided him with police protection and informed him of an investigation into his activities. Peker also claimed that Soylu sought his help in continuing his early political career and in a power struggle against a rival AK party clique, led by Erdogans’ son-in-law, former finance minister Berat Albayrak.

Soylu called the allegations disgusting lies and said he was targeted because of his fight against organized crime and terrorism.

Peker did not bring any charges against Erdogan, to whom he referred in respectful terms.

The Turkish president commented on the allegations for the first time on Wednesday, saying Pekers’ allegations were a conspiracy against Turkey.

No one should doubt that we will disrupt this underhanded operation, Erdogan said in an address to AK party members. We pursue criminal gang members everywhere they flee.

Echoes of past scandals

While the government may have hoped the fury around Pekers’ claims would die down quickly, his videos have gained a wider audience.

Galip Dalay, a member of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs and the Brookings Doha Center, told Al Jazeera that besides the nature of the claims, the videos have had such a strong impact because Peker has shown a knack for theater. and he became involved in some of the allegations, including a claim that he organized a 2015 attack on the offices of the Hurriyet newspaper at the behest of an anonymous AK party politician.

Peker does not claim to be outspoken in the series of alleged crimes he is talking about, it increases his credibility in the public eye, Dalay said.

Ryan Gingeras, professor at the Naval Postgraduate School and author of a book on organized crime in Turkey, told Al Jazeera that the allegations resonate after years of declining trust in Turkish institutions, including the predominantly pro-media. government officials, who largely ignored the scandal until recent days.

I think that kind of illustrates the crisis of confidence in the country, in the sense that you have this guy here speaking the truth in a medium that people generally trust compared to other media, he said. .

But Merve Sebnem Oruc, columnist for the Daily Sabah, said interest in the story may have initially increased because people craved excitement as they were stuck at home during the pandemic, and also because opposition politicians and the opposition media shared Pekers’ claims without criticism.

People were encouraged to believe what he said without questioning it, Oruc told Al Jazeera, but the shady man’s track record shows that he cannot be trusted.

Pekers’ claims also drew comparisons with the Susurluk scandal of the 1990s in which a police chief and a wanted mafia hitman were killed and a Turkish lawmaker injured in a car crash.

A subsequent parliamentary inquiry in 1998 detailed the deep state links between organized crime, heroin smuggling and political assassinations carried out in conjunction with Turkish security forces from the 1970s to the 1990s.

The scandal then led to lawsuits, including against Mehmet in 2011, who served a year of a five-year sentence for creating a criminal organization.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told Al Jazeera that part of AK Partys’ appeal in his first election in 2002 was due to its own image and the promise to end corruption in Turkey. and murky politics.

He said many now believe that this type of corruption hasn’t really gone away, it’s still there, it’s just been swept under the rug and the scandal could expose the AK Party’s rule to be a bit like Susurluk all this self-enrichment and links to the underworld hidden behind a facade of ideology.

The AK Party and MHP on Wednesday rejected an opposition parliamentary motion calling for an investigation, and Turkish prosecutors have yet to investigate Pekers’ claims.

Gingeras said the allegations can only resonate with people who already oppose the government.

I’m drawing similar lessons from previous internet scandals, where people hanging on to it were already cynical about Erdogan, and it sort of confirms that bias, he said.

Peker, meanwhile, has promised to discuss the president in detail in his next video.

Additional reporting by Umut Uras.