Politics
Jharkhand CM writes to PM Modi seeking free COVID vaccine for 18-44 age group
State unable to commit 1,100 crores for vaccination due to lack of resources, says Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and called for free Covid shots for the 18-44 age group, saying the state was unable to ‘Commit nearly 1,100 crore due to resource stress.
Mr Soren said the state was fighting a deadly second wave of COVID-19 with its limited resources.
“The state financial burden for immunizing the 18-44 age cohort is likely to exceed 1,100 crore, considering 1.57 crore of eligible beneficiaries. With the vaccine available for the cohort aged 12 to 18 and under, the burden will increase further by about 1,000 crore. It will be extremely difficult to spare so many resources from the state’s resource pool which is already stressed during the Covid era, ”the letter mentions.
He said the abysmal supply of vaccines compared to state requirements is the main obstacle to the ongoing vaccination campaign.
Announcing the mandate for states to buy drugs against cooperative federalism, Mr Soren said: “It is probably for the first time in the history of independent India that states have been mandated to procure drugs. vaccines by themselves. ” Such a mandate, in difficult and unprecedented circumstances where the whole nation has been struggling for more than a year, goes against the principle of cooperative federalism, he said.
Mr Soren said that with the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the state experienced an unexpected outbreak of the pandemic and the state’s existing medical infrastructure was put under strain. test.
He mentioned that it is now well established that prompt and comprehensive vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries is the only sustainable measure against the spread of COVID-19 infection and to control the resulting mortality.
“Better preparedness and response to a possible third wave in the near future will depend on the extent of immunization coverage across the country. Jharkhand State is taking all possible measures to ensure maximum coverage as soon as possible. deadlines, “he said.
Noting the difficulties in procuring vaccines, the chief minister said that, as mandated by the central government, Jharkhand is making every effort to procure the COVID-19 vaccine directly from manufacturers available for the age cohort of 18 to 44 years old.
“However, supplies compared to orders placed remain extremely limited and this ultimately depends on the allocations made by the central government.” Due to the scarcity of supplies, the overall pace of vaccination is not as desired and defeats the very purpose of the vaccination campaign. for this age cohort, ”he said.
In addition, Soren mentioned that Jharkhand, like other states, has always received free vaccines from the central government against pulse polio and routine immunization.
In addition, he said that the rates specified by the central government for the purchase of vaccines by the state for the age cohort of 18 to 44 years are significantly higher than the rates at which the central government is procured for them. beneficiaries of the age cohort. 45 years and over.
“This dichotomy will not stand up to scrutiny of a reasonable classification according to the basic tenets of the Constitution of India,” said Soren who previously criticized Prime Minister Modi for “launching a vaccination campaign. without preparation “.
“In addition, the diversity inherent in our country creates various peculiarities specific to the states concerned. Each state has its own high risk groups based on geographic, cultural and traditional heterogeneity. As such, a common framework defined by the central government with regard to the prioritization of beneficiaries across the country is not desirable, ”the letter mentions.
Urging the prime minister to provide the state with a free vaccine for beneficiaries of all age groups and also give the freedom to set priorities for immunization coverage, Soren said this would help the state achieve l ‘timely full vaccination goal, which would go a very long time. means of ensuring an effective fight against the planned third wave.
He said the state and people of Jharkhand will always be grateful for their support in these difficult times.
Facing a delay in the vaccine supply, Jharkhand who was unable to launch the vaccination campaign for the 18-44 age group on May 1 finally launched a free campaign on May 14, but insisted on supply constraints.
Hitting the Center on Vaccine Distribution, the CM in an interview with PTI on Sunday said a state like Jharkhand had nearly run out of doses for people between the ages of 18 and 44.
Accusing the Center of “no transparency in the allocation of vaccines,” Soren said that under the circumstances, he had no choice but to appeal to companies operating in the state to shut down. present for the vaccination of communities in their regions.
Jharkhand’s COVID-19 count climbed to 336,943 on Monday as an additional 703 people tested positive for the infection, while 19 new deaths brought the state’s coronavirus death toll to 4,977.
