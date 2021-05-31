Jokowi forms the committee of the Indonesian presidency of the G20 2022, here is the composition





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo forms a national organizing committee for the presidency G20 Indonesia in 2022. The formation of this committee is governed by Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 12 of 2021 which was signed Jokowi on May 27, 2021. “Formation of the National Committee for the organization of the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 in 2022, hereinafter referred to as the National Committee, “reads Article 1, paragraph (1) of Presidential Decree number 12 of 2021 as a downloaded copy of the document Kompas.com on the official website of the State Secretariat for the Ministry. The National Committee was formed to follow up on the results of the 15th G20 Summit in Riyadh in November 2020, which established Indonesia as the 2022 Presidency of the G20. Also read: Despite recession, finance minister says Indonesian economy is better than other G20 countries The National Committee should optimize Indonesia’s position as the organizer of the presidency. The Indonesian Presidency of the G20 includes the preparation and holding of a series of meetings in 2021 and 2022 which consist of: Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail 1. a summit meeting;

2. Meetings of the Minister and Governors of the Central Bank;

3. Meetings at Sherpa level;

4. Meetings at deputy level;

5. Meeting at working group level; 6. Meetings at the mobilization group level;

7. schedule side events; dan

8.Road to G2O Indonesia 2022 program. As stipulated in article 4 of the presidential decree, the National Committee is made up of a director, a president, a field manager, a daily coordinator and a secretariat. The steering committee of the committee is chaired by President Joko Widodo, Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination (Menko Marinves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister of Coordination of human development and culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy. Read also: The RI hosts the G20 summit, Minister PPPA strengthens her commitment to the empowerment of women

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos