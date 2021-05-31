Roger Stone’s former partner moved to have Hillary Clinton hanged at QAnon conference





Jason Sullivan, a former social media advisor to Roger Stone, appears to be hinting that Hillary Clinton should be hanged. Sullivan made a noose-like gesture when speaking about Clinton at a QAnon talk. The three-day conference drew crowds of supporters who applauded Sullivan’s gesture. See more stories on the Insider business page.

A former aide to Roger Stone, a longtime friend and former adviser to Donald Trump, appeared to indicate at a QAnon conference this weekend that Hillary Clinton should be hanged.

Referring to Clinton as a “godly woman who should not be named,” Jason Sullivan, Stone’s former social media advisor, waved his hand on one stage. His action was met with loud applause from a crowd of QAnon gatherers.

A former lawyer for Sullivan did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Granny (@MC_Hyperbole) May 29, 2021

Clinton was Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election. Trump often berated her using sexist and misogynistic remarks, and has continued to do so years after winning the election.

Even while campaigning for the 2024 election, Trump lambasted Clinton, taking every opportunity in front of a crowd to target her.

“We had the biggest witch hunt in political history,” Trump told supporters at the official launch of his campaign in Orlando, Florida in June 2019. “The only collusion was by Democrats , the bogus news media and their agents, and the people who funded the bogus case: Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC. “

In response to Trump’s vitriolic demeanor and remarks, “lock her up” chants have often erupted among his supporters.

The QAnon Conference is a three-day event that took place this weekend in Dallas, Texas. His main draw was Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser under the Trump administration.

On stage, Flynn suggested to a crowd that there should be a coup in the United States that mirrors the one taking place in Myanmar.

Hundreds of people have died since the military overthrew the democratically elected government.

Flynn in 2017 pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about Russian interference in the 2016 election. He received a pardon from Trump last year.

