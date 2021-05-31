What Biden says he’ll tell Putin at next month’s summit





President Biden will urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights at their summit meeting in Geneva next month. The Commander-in-Chief made the revelation while delivering remarks to commemorate Memorial Day weekend Sunday in his home state of Delaware, explaining that he sent a similar message to Chinese President Xi Jinping during their speech . “I had a long two-hour conversation with President Xi recently, making it clear to him that there is nothing we can do but stand up for human rights in the world because that is what we are.” , Biden began. “I will meet President Putin in a few weeks in Geneva, making it clear to him that we will not do it, we will not stand idly by and let him abuse these rights.” Biden and Putin will meet on June 16 in Switzerland, after Biden has stopped in England for the annual G7 summit and in Belgium for a NATO conference. It will mark their first face-to-face summit since Biden took office. President Biden is considering telling Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights. AP Announcing the meeting, the White House said the two leaders would “discuss all pressing issues as we seek to restore predictability and stability in US-Russian relations.” Speculation surrounding the meeting comes as Putin maintains his support for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who forced a commercial airliner into his country’s airspace last week to arrest dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich. The United States has so far imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials. Russia has stepped up its military presence along the Ukrainian border, fueling fears of a possible offensive. Sergei Malgavko / TASS Moscow has continued to deploy its military forces in Ukraine and the Black Sea in recent months, while warning the United States to back down, which prompted Biden to shut down two American warships in April that were heading there- low. Biden declared a national emergency that month, imposing sanctions on more than three dozen people in Russia and expelling 10 diplomats. Putin then closed the Kerch Strait to foreign warships until next fall.

