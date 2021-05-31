How many wives has Boris Johnson had? Marina Wheeler, Allegra Mostyn-Owen and Carrie Symonds’ weddings explained





Boris Johnsons first wife is Allegra-Mostyn-Owen. The couple met during their time at Oxford University at the age of 23, and they were finally married in 1987. Mostyn-Owen is the daughter of Italian writer Gaia Sevadio and art historian William Mostyn-Owen. She grew up in Aberuchill Castle in Perthshire, Scotland. A contemporary from Oxford told the Daily Mail that Allegra has a lot of Italian angel Botticelli looks: blonde and ethereal. This quality made her seem untouchable to others, which is precisely what Boris would have wanted as a trophy. The couple divorced after six years of marriage in 1993 and never had children. Speaking about the relationship, Mostyn-Owens' mother said: Boris is a man who needed someone who was very obedient and quiet, who would be willing to stay in the background and create a calming family life, while at the same time giving him space to build a sparkling career. My daughter was not that kind of person. " Shortly after the divorce, Johnson married his second wife, Marina Wheeler. Mostyn-Owen did not remarry until 2010. Who is Marina Wheeler? Marina Wheeler is Boris Johnson's second wife. The couple married on May 8, 1993, 12 days after their first divorce from wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen. Wheeler is a lawyer and the eldest daughter of BBC correspondent Sir Chares Wheeler and his Indian wife Dip Singh. She specializes in human rights in public law and was appointed to the Queens Council in 2016. Wheeler studied at the European School in Brussels and attended Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge. Their marriage was reportedly broken up by his infidelity and in 2018 they announced their separation after being spotted having an affair with his now wife Carrie Symonds. Who is Carrie Symonds? The Prime Minister is now married to Carrie Symonds. She took her last name Johnson. Ms Johnson was the Conservative Party's communications chief and was first romantically linked to Boris Johnson in the media since early 2019. The couple first announced their engagement in February 2020 and revealed they are expecting a baby in early summer. Johnson was raised by her mother in East Sheen, London, and between 1999 and 2006 she attended Godolphin and Latymer School, an independent day school for girls. She went to the University of Warwick, where she studied art history and theater, graduating in 2009. Ms Johnson became Tory Partys' director of communications at the age of 29, the youngest person to take on the role. She left her post in 2018, less than a year after taking office, and took a job in public relations for Project Oceana. The couple became the first unmarried couple to live in Downing Street when Mr Johnson replaced Theresa May as Prime Minister in July 2019.

