Roger Stone joins Trump supporters at Florida Memorial Day parade





Worshipers of former President Donald Trump flooded the waters off Jupiter, Florida on Monday for a “parade of boats” to mark the Memorial Day holiday.

The photos showed legions of Trump fans sunbathing on the decks of their ships, which were adorned with flags bearing slogans such as “Trump is my president”, “Trump has won”, “This area is a free zone. liberals ”and, of course,“ Trump 2024. ”

Pro-Trump boat parades were a regular sight during the 2020 presidential campaign and show no signs of diminishing the size or intensity of support, with the 45th president potentially in the race to return to the White House in 2024.

Trump himself paid tribute to his supporters in a statement Monday afternoon.

“Wow! I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, despite the fact that they tried to cancel us,” he wrote. amazing. On this day we especially appreciate all those who served and fought for our great country. I love you all!

Earlier Monday, Trump released a statement honoring the “fallen heroes who took their last breath to defend our nation, our families, our citizens and our sacred freedoms.”

“We owe everything we are, and everything we always hope to be, to these incomparable heroes,” he added. “Their memory and heritage are immortal. Our loyalty to them and their families is everlasting and everlasting. “

Trump announced earlier this month that he would hold campaign-style rallies in the battlefield states of Florida, Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina starting in June, a sign he could test the waters for another presidential campaign.

