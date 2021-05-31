Erasing the stink of Trump: reclaiming human rights in the United States





A supporter of US President Donald J. Trump wears a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and gas mask while meeting with Trump supporters wishing him well outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump received treatment after testing positive for Covid, in Bethesda, Maryland, in October 2020.

Various political analysts in the United States have repeatedly used the derogatory phrase “Trump Stink” to describe the stigma attached to people who worked in Donald Trump’s administration or who helped him in some other way during the period. its mandate. Their credibility has been destroyed and they are now trying to distance themselves from the former president.

However, this Trump Stink is not only attached to individuals. It has also affected perceptions of the United States more generally, as Trump’s policies, America first, have dramatically violated international norms around multilateralism. In a recent research article, we argued that Trump undermines human rights norms in an intentional performative manner, which has both intended and unintended consequences for American national identity. Specifically, Trump’s words and actions jeopardize the global understanding of the United States as a “member in good standing of international society.” In other words, the reputation of the United States was tainted by Trump Stink.

Now that Trump is out of power, we ask: Can the United States get rid of the smell?

Trump’s attacks on human rights are summarized here, but include: advocating the use of torture; pardon the US military convicted of war crimes; severely restrict immigration and lock migrant children in cages; withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council; impose vindictive economic sanctions and visa restrictions on the staff of the International Criminal Court; worship a range of autocrats and tyrannical regimes and imitate their behavior; attack the rights of women and LGBT people; continue to support Saudi Arabia after the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul; and the creation of the Commission on Inalienable Rights under the leadership of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who advocated for a very narrow understanding of human rights, which ran counter to the broad international human rights regime. man the United States helped build.

Most of these actions sent the very clear and disturbing message that the United States rejects core human rights standards as well as the broader standards around multilateralism. International perceptions of American identity – and its reputation – have changed dramatically for the worse, as various global opinion polls have shown. And in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the International Crisis Group took the unprecedented step of releasing a statement describing the “unrest” in the country and calling on the Trump administration to stop using “inflammatory rhetoric.” It is a language usually reserved for regimes considered to be outlaws.

Over the years, the United States has displayed significant hypocrisy in posing as the source of democracy and human rights, while all too often violating human rights standards and s ” exempting international normative frameworks and institutions. Yet Trump’s actions took the United States to a very dark place that far surpassed the usual hypocrisy entrenched in the establishment consensus of American foreign policy.

The election of Joe Biden was heralded by many as a return to normalcy and sanity in American foreign policy, a repudiation of America First, and a reaffirmation of multilateral commitment. In fact, Biden said “ America is back ” in a rebuke to America First, and his Secretary of State John Blinken repeated that phrase. Biden and his team moved quickly to overturn many of Trump’s actions that violated human rights, including: reaffirming the United States’ condemnation of torture, revoking the Muslim ban, submitting a bill to reform immigration policy, announce that the United States would re-engage with the Human Rights Council and candidate for a seat in 2022, reaffirming its commitment to women’s and LGBT rights, lambasting Russia and China for human rights violations and dismissing the Inalienable Rights Commission.

These policy reversals were very public and were clearly intended to indicate a sharp departure from America First’s human rights policies. The Biden administration has also moved quickly to join the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization, and has said allied partnerships are not transactional and is committed to rebuilding partnerships and regaining the seat of the United States at the world table.

So “America is back,” as Biden triumphantly proclaimed, but the devil might just be in the details – and the omissions. The administration has announced that it will not move the US Embassy from Jerusalem, putting the US at odds with its allies. He has hesitated in his commitment to overturn Trump’s draconian limits on admitting refugees. And while the administration ultimately withdrew the ICC sanctions, it dragged its feet, raising important questions about why it failed to act faster. We know Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu pressured Biden not to reverse sanctions given the ICC investigation in Palestine, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has explicitly criticized the Palestinian investigation . Yet for much of the world this trail of foot indicates the kind of US exceptionalism and exceptionalism that has characterized the US foreign policy establishment consensus for decades, and in particular its relationship conflicting with the ICC.

The United States has also failed to respond quickly to the violent attacks in Gaza that have been labeled war crimes, including blocking UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire. And, while accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi’s murder, he took no action directly against him.

Moreover, even with all the reversals and a reaffirmation of the US presence on the world stage, even some close allies remain skeptical. French President Macron recently affirmed the idea of ​​“ strategic autonomy ” from the United States, warning against too much dependence on the United States. And German Chancellor Merkel warned that American and German interests would not always converge.

By changing US policy, the Biden administration has clearly attempted to shake off the deviant image of the country. And by saying “America is back,” she sends a clear message that she intends to be part of international society.

If policies can change so quickly, what are the implications for America’s long-term identity?

At the same time, however, there will be other concerns that could influence the global perception of the United States, such as the continued prominence of white supremacist groups and the violent police response to the Black Lives Matter movement. The conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is a positive step, but does not fundamentally change the wider inequality in American society. Trump is trying to stay relevant, and the Republican Party has hitched his cart to him in a “ venomous panic attack. ” The stigma associated with Trump will therefore persist, but Biden’s drastic change in approach in most areas can help reduce the stench to a background odor.

Yet these are the first days in the effort to downplay Trump Stink, and important questions remain. In particular, if policies can change so quickly, what are the implications for the long-term identity of the United States?

A certain level of hypocrisy has long been accepted as part of the psyche of American foreign policy, but the hypocrisy could become untenable and thus continue to taint international relations. Under Biden, the United States has repudiated many of its normative transgressions and stepped back from the abyss – the United States is no longer beyond the pale as an international actor. The dramatic reversals of recent years certainly challenge the idea that the United States can provide stable world leadership. It’s too early to know if the world is ready to accept that Trump was a once in a lifetime aberration – or if he reflected something deeper in the United States that cannot be easily washed away.

