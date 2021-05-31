Follow the opening

June 2, 1981

China maintains its policy of openness

China’s policy of opening up to the world is not a policy of opportunity, but a basic policy. It won’t change. The nation will continue to encourage and absorb foreign investment and its exports will expand considerably.

To carry out its socialist modernization program, it is essential that China expands its trade and cooperation with other countries. History shows that no country can stand a chance at modernizing if it insists on closing its doors to the rest of the world.

Internationally, there are currently many favorable factors and China should not let the opportunities pass.

March 7, 1987

Movements aim to attract foreign investment

China is launching a four-pronged effort to improve the investment environment for foreign companies in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations and Trade said yesterday in Beijing.

This decision reflects the state’s determination to significantly expand the use of foreign funds.

The effort will include improved legislation, precise guidance in the direction of investment, holding more seminars on international investment, and new measures to facilitate the operation of foreign-invested enterprises.

Other legislative measures will soon be drafted in the form of additions to the “22 articles” and the eight detailed regulations published previously.

July 2, 1997

Happy Hong Kong heralds return home

Flowers and fireworks, song and dance, warm cheers and big smiles, this is how a happy Hong Kong celebrated his first day back home after a sleepless night of carnival.

The gala culminated yesterday when top state and local leaders joined artists to stage a grand celebration of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Also yesterday, 80,000 people from all walks of life in the Chinese capital gathered at the Beijing Workers’ Stadium to celebrate Hong Kong’s return to the homeland. The evening began with the Ode to the Fatherland, sung by 10,000 people accompanied by music played by 1,000 instrumentalists.

November 12, 2001

Protocol of accession to the WTO inked

The World Trade Organization (WTO) finally opened its doors to China on Saturday, bringing the planet’s most populous nation into the open global market and sending a positive signal to a declining global economy on the brink of recession in its own right.

It only took a few minutes for WTO trade ministers to deliberate, and then, on the basis of consensus, submit a draft China task force report with applause on Saturday evening.

With this, an arduous 15-year quest for entry into China was completed. The vote was a formality, as China had entered into the required contracts and treaties with each of the trading partners necessary for admission.

August 8, 2008

WELCOME, WORLD

There were cheers and applause. The Olympic torch climbed the Great Wall yesterday, the last day of China’s seven-year wait. The red Chinese national flag, with the five yellow stars, flattered everywhere, welcoming everyone to the Olympic Games.

Beijing was inundated with color, giving it the appearance of a grand carnival on the night of the Games’ opening ceremony. But this, as many people have said, was a once in a lifetime festival. The sights and sounds were varied, like the carnival, with restaurants and taxi drivers doing great deals.

The capital’s airport had its busiest day yesterday, with more than 300 Olympics-related flights carrying VIP guests, athletes and sports officials.

September 8, 2013

Xi proposes a ‘new silk road’

President Xi Jinping yesterday proposed that China and the countries of Central Asia build an “economic belt along the Silk Road”, a transeurasian project extending from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea.

Xi made the official suggestion for the first time during a speech on China’s Central Asian Strategy at Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The proposed economic belt is inhabited by “nearly 3 billion people and represents the world’s largest market with unprecedented potential,” Xi said.

To create the new economic belt, Xi suggested that China and Central Asian countries speed up political communication, improve road connectivity, improve monetary circulation, and improve understanding.

October 19, 2017

ENTERING THE “ NEW ERA ”

General Secretary Xi Jinping pledged yesterday to open a new era in the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Speaking at the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi set out his vision for an increasingly prosperous China as the country embarks on a journey to build a “great modern socialist country. “.

“This is a new historic turning point in China’s development,” said Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. It will be an era that sees China move closer to the center of the stage and make a greater contribution to humanity, he added.

During the session, Xi unveiled “Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” which analysts say is the most significant improvement over the original theory raised more than three decades.

August 5, 2020

Experts say China is the key to global recovery

The world’s second-largest economy grew 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, and has the potential to pull the global economy out of recession in the coming months.

President Xi Jinping made it clear in a letter to global CEOs released on July 16 that the fundamentals of China’s long-term economic growth have not changed despite the pandemic.

He said the country remains committed to deepening reforms and further opening up its economy to provide a better environment for investment and an environment in which Chinese and foreign companies can thrive.

This commitment makes China an attractive place to invest as the world recovers from the pandemic, and the strength of China’s economy provides a path to global recovery.

