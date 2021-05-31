Politics
Discussing national and congressional issues, PA GMNI meets with President Jokowi
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The National Association of Alumni of the Indonesian Student Movement (PA GMNI) and the National Committee of the Fourth PA GMNI Congress met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Jakarta State Palace on Monday, 5/31/2021. PA GMNI general chairman Ahmad Basarah said the meeting discussed various national issues and plans to hold a congress in Bandung on June 21-23, 2021.
“President Jokowi hosted and enjoyed the congress on the theme ‘Nationalism responding to the challenges of the times” and promised to provide leadership and officially open the PA GMNI congress, “Basarah said.
Basarah said the theme of the congress should present ideas as a response to current issues. According to Basarah, the president felt that the theme of the congress was very relevant to the current situation.
“Jokowi said that the theme of the congress is very relevant to the current conditions in which the world is experiencing disruption and the threat of transnational ideologies entering our country. Therefore, the president hopes that the GMNI alumni congress will produce ideas that can meet the challenges of the time, ”said Basarah.
Basarah, who is also deputy chairman of the MPR, praised Jokowi. This relates to Jokowi’s decision to issue Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 24 of 2016 regarding Pancasila Day and Presidential Decree number 22 of 2015 regarding National Santri Day. According to Basarah, the two presidential decrees are in line with Pancasila’s values.
“The two presidential decrees concerning the commemoration of the day of the students and the commemoration of the birthday of Pancasila are the legacy of President Jokowi which unites the spirit of Islam and the nationality which synthesizes the values of Pancasila”, said Basarah.
Basarah also appreciated the GMNI alumni who also supported the government in carrying out various studies.
“We are happy because the GMNI alumni are also encouraging and supporting the government in conducting studies on June 1, the birth day of Pancasila and Santri Day,” added Basarah.
Basarah then explained the idea of the National Day of Santri which started from a dialogue with the GMNI alumni of the UIN Police Station Malang Thoriq Bin Ziyad (Gus Thoriq). Gus Thoriq is also the head of the Babussalam Pagelaran Islamic boarding school in Malang, East Java.
During Jokowi’s visit to Malang in 2014, Basarah asked Jokowi to issue a presidential decree on National Santri Day.
“When Jokowi’s presidential candidate came to Babussalam Islamic boarding school Malang Regency on June 27, 2014, we both offered Pak Jokowi to sign a political contract to issue a presidential decree on Santri’s Day, if he was. elected president, ”Basarah said.
Meanwhile, PA GMNI’s Ideology Council Chairman Arief Hidayat spoke of the importance of being aware of the constitutionalism of the Pancasila ideological coup movement. According to him, this coup was aimed at eliminating the Pancasila ideology.
Arief also said that transnational ideology is a real threat to state ideology. The former head of the Constitutional Court said there was a pattern in the creeping ideological coup.
“It is a constitutional guarantee for every citizen to exercise the right to speak and express opinions orally and in writing in public, either directly or by using social media by influencing the state of mind of the people. Indonesian, especially the younger generation campaigning against Pancasila. religious teachings while campaigning for ideology, other things that don’t necessarily match the personality of the Indonesian nation, ”he said.
According to Arief, this pattern should be avoided as it can impact the younger generation in Indonesia by accepting Pancasila.
“This pattern needs to be watched and requires swift action to prevent it, because otherwise it is very possible that in the next 5-10 years our younger generation will no longer want to accept Pancasila,” he said.
Meanwhile, PA GMNI Expert Council Chairman Theo L Sambuaga appreciated President Jokowi’s policy regarding conflict resolution in Myanmar and Palestine.
“Jokowi’s foreign policy which defends democracy in Myanmar and supports Palestinian independence is a policy which is in line with the mandate of the nation’s struggle,” said Theo Sambuaga.
On the same occasion, the president of the advisory board of PA GMNI Soekarwo recalled the importance of building a legal culture and strengthening democracy. This effort, according to Soekarwo, is necessary to build a civilization of a nation of character.
Source: BeritaSatu.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]