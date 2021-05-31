Discussing national and congressional issues, PA GMNI meets with President Jokowi

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The National Association of Alumni of the Indonesian Student Movement (PA GMNI) and the National Committee of the Fourth PA GMNI Congress met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Jakarta State Palace on Monday, 5/31/2021. PA GMNI general chairman Ahmad Basarah said the meeting discussed various national issues and plans to hold a congress in Bandung on June 21-23, 2021.

“President Jokowi hosted and enjoyed the congress on the theme ‘Nationalism responding to the challenges of the times” and promised to provide leadership and officially open the PA GMNI congress, “Basarah said.

Basarah said the theme of the congress should present ideas as a response to current issues. According to Basarah, the president felt that the theme of the congress was very relevant to the current situation.

“Jokowi said that the theme of the congress is very relevant to the current conditions in which the world is experiencing disruption and the threat of transnational ideologies entering our country. Therefore, the president hopes that the GMNI alumni congress will produce ideas that can meet the challenges of the time, ”said Basarah.

Basarah, who is also deputy chairman of the MPR, praised Jokowi. This relates to Jokowi’s decision to issue Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 24 of 2016 regarding Pancasila Day and Presidential Decree number 22 of 2015 regarding National Santri Day. According to Basarah, the two presidential decrees are in line with Pancasila’s values.

“The two presidential decrees concerning the commemoration of the day of the students and the commemoration of the birthday of Pancasila are the legacy of President Jokowi which unites the spirit of Islam and the nationality which synthesizes the values ​​of Pancasila”, said Basarah.

Basarah also appreciated the GMNI alumni who also supported the government in carrying out various studies.

“We are happy because the GMNI alumni are also encouraging and supporting the government in conducting studies on June 1, the birth day of Pancasila and Santri Day,” added Basarah.

Basarah then explained the idea of ​​the National Day of Santri which started from a dialogue with the GMNI alumni of the UIN Police Station Malang Thoriq Bin Ziyad (Gus Thoriq). Gus Thoriq is also the head of the Babussalam Pagelaran Islamic boarding school in Malang, East Java.

During Jokowi’s visit to Malang in 2014, Basarah asked Jokowi to issue a presidential decree on National Santri Day.

“When Jokowi’s presidential candidate came to Babussalam Islamic boarding school Malang Regency on June 27, 2014, we both offered Pak Jokowi to sign a political contract to issue a presidential decree on Santri’s Day, if he was. elected president, ”Basarah said.

Meanwhile, PA GMNI’s Ideology Council Chairman Arief Hidayat spoke of the importance of being aware of the constitutionalism of the Pancasila ideological coup movement. According to him, this coup was aimed at eliminating the Pancasila ideology.

Arief also said that transnational ideology is a real threat to state ideology. The former head of the Constitutional Court said there was a pattern in the creeping ideological coup.

“It is a constitutional guarantee for every citizen to exercise the right to speak and express opinions orally and in writing in public, either directly or by using social media by influencing the state of mind of the people. Indonesian, especially the younger generation campaigning against Pancasila. religious teachings while campaigning for ideology, other things that don’t necessarily match the personality of the Indonesian nation, ”he said.

According to Arief, this pattern should be avoided as it can impact the younger generation in Indonesia by accepting Pancasila.

“This pattern needs to be watched and requires swift action to prevent it, because otherwise it is very possible that in the next 5-10 years our younger generation will no longer want to accept Pancasila,” he said.

Meanwhile, PA GMNI Expert Council Chairman Theo L Sambuaga appreciated President Jokowi’s policy regarding conflict resolution in Myanmar and Palestine.

“Jokowi’s foreign policy which defends democracy in Myanmar and supports Palestinian independence is a policy which is in line with the mandate of the nation’s struggle,” said Theo Sambuaga.

On the same occasion, the president of the advisory board of PA GMNI Soekarwo recalled the importance of building a legal culture and strengthening democracy. This effort, according to Soekarwo, is necessary to build a civilization of a nation of character.

