Seven years in government versus seven weeks under Covid

Seven years is a very long time in politics, but seven weeks of the Covid-19 wave seem to be longer. The deaths of our loved ones, our desperation and our sense of helplessness have increased the mistrust between the people and the government. Strict and localized lockdowns have helped bring the Covid curve down, but the vulnerability remains. Nothing could be a more powerful birthday message for the Narendra Modi government than the list of names of our siblings who could have been saved had we kept hospital beds or oxygen cylinders ready.

Because, it was the central pillar, said this government, supporting its entire governance platform: improving the delivery of the last mile to citizens. It was the technological and political architecture of the Aadhaar and MGNREGA UPAs that laid the foundation for the Trinity of Modi JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) governments to bridge transmission losses. Swachh Bharat has improved the level of sanitation in rural and urban areas of India; Ayushman Bharat has given the poor a safety net. So why should so many people die?

The answers will take time as Parliament resumes and we rise to ask the questions. One explanation is the nature of the decision making. Consider the big bang initiatives to signal a strong government: demonetization, triple talaq legislation, repeal of Section 370, changes to the citizenship law, and surgical strike. What all of this had in common was the centralization of decision-making, the lack of discussion with stakeholders, the fact that all critics were criticized as anti-national and an attitude that we know better that excludes the experts. Then there was governance by slogan: Make in India, Skill India, Start-up India, Atmanirbhar Bharat. But growth had started to decline before the pandemic, high and persistent unemployment levels undermined the demographic dividend, and all of these vulnerabilities were compounded by the clearly mismanaged second wave.

There were some successes in dealing with the first wave. As reported in India VNR (Voluntary National Review) 2020, during the first wave, the health system acquired exemplary resilience to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, with effective containment, treatment systems , surveillance and monitoring. Indeed, the 40-day lockdown period was used to expand the medical and paramedical infrastructure. At the start of the pandemic in January 2020, India performed less than 100 Covid-19 tests per day in a single laboratory. The country has reached a cumulative test of 324 million samples as of May 20, 2021. Resources for PPE, masks and disinfectants, isolation rooms and intensive care facilities have also been expanded. In these successes, the plight of unorganized migrant workers has been forgotten. It is thanks to MGNREGA, which the Prime Minister has called a monument to failure, that countless families have been able to cope. Then came the second wave.

Far from using the six months of the downward curve to increase intensive care beds, oxygen supply and vaccine availability, the government was busy celebrating its global commitments. Sitting in his echo chamber, the Prime Minister told the world how India defeated the virus, his party passed a resolution praising his leadership just as the second wave began in Maharashtra . The government is showing a list of press releases to prove it has told states to watch out for the rising curve. This is true, and states must share the blame, but when the central government declares victory, the message of letting down falls across the board. We bragged that India was the world’s pharmacy, but we failed to fortify our own medical arsenal. Almost 6.5 crores of vaccine doses were exported under Vaccine Maitri. The government claims that most of these commitments were commitments, but the fact that India ended this shows that it could have been better ordered. From last August to last April, the Center declared vaccines its department. Today, states are told to fend for themselves; defying all logic, there is a different price for the Center and for the State; states must beg and be competitive in the free market; every day there is a new announcement about vaccine stocks and standards. The answer is simple and the Prime Minister, as a seasoned chief minister, knows it: develop a universal immunization program based on the principles of science and fairness; ensure free and schedule-based vaccination for every citizen. Hopefully the Supreme Court will shed some light in this darkness.

Our institutional weaknesses in terms of setting up oxygen factories or accelerating vaccination, the arrogant and disrespectful rejection by governments of any criticism as anti-national, have dealt a terrible blow to the history of Rising India. . For the first time in 16 years, we are back in the queue as aid recipients. S Jaishankar can claim that India helped the world before the world helped India, but he knows the damage has been done.

Each of us has been affected by Covid. Compensation announcements will not work. An allowance cannot restore confidence. You can’t throw money away with every problem. We need to move from paper to practice, from virtual meetings to the field, from microphones to the masses to build the confidence of our employees, mend broken trust. We need vaccine rallies, not campaign rallies; we need every MP and MP to push vaccination, not blame; the Prime Minister must ensure that everyone is immunized. India Inc and Indian Industry Captains Should Use The Americas Manufacturing And Licensing Policy Book To Increase Vaccine Supply.

At the start of the nightmare, Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi said the enemy was the virus, not the opposition, and that we should all come together to fight the disease, not each other. Dr Manmohan Singhs’ letter contained some excellent suggestions that should be taken into account, not ridiculed. As representatives of the people, in this time of crisis, we must be together. In the first wave, as an MP, I got the help of my political rivals to help the needy; I know members of Parliament who have crossed party lines to help. We need this spirit. We must show those who elected us that we will move heaven and earth to care for them.

Let’s start with a commitment to universal immunization and make it a model for the world. While at the time of his address to the nation on August 15, the Prime Minister can pledge to ensure that it is a protected India that will enter its 75th year of independence. For that, he has to stop worrying about votes, start thinking about life. Because humanity does not belong to any political party.

Chowdhury is the head of Congress at Lok Sabha