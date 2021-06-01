Echoing the QAnon forums, Michael Flynn seems to suggest that a coup in Burma should take place in the United States





For months, online forums supporting QAnon and Trump have celebrated Myanmar’s deadly military coup and suggested the same should happen in the United States so that Trump can be reinstated as president.

Flynn made the comments at an event in Dallas on Sunday attended by prominent peddlers of QAnon conspiracy theory and the Big Lie.

“I want to know why what happened in Minamar (sic) can’t happen here?” a member of the public, who identified himself as a Marine, asked Flynn.

“No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. It’s true,” Flynn replied.

Lawyer Sidney Powell, who has represented Flynn in the past, said Monday that he had in no way encouraged “any act of violence or any military insurgency.” She claimed the media had “grossly misrepresented” Flynn’s comments. She didn’t explain why Flynn answered the question this way.

Powell was present at an Oval Office meeting in the final weeks of Trump’s presidency in which Flynn suggested that Trump might invoke martial law as part of his efforts to annul the election, CNN reported. It was not clear whether Trump approved of the idea, but others in the room forcefully rejected it and shot it down.Some QAnon followers are obsessed with the idea that the US military will hand Trump over to the power one way or another. Some believed and hoped Trump would declare martial law on inauguration day to prevent Joe Biden from entering the White House.

Speaking at the same event in Dallas, Flynn earlier in the weekend falsely claimed, “Trump won. He won the popular vote and he won the Electoral College vote.”

GOP Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whom House Republicans recently voted to remove from her leadership post after publicly and repeatedly rejecting Trump’s election demands, tweeted Monday afternoon: “None American should not advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States. A link to an article with the news of Flynn’s Sunday remarks accompanied the tweet.Flynn is considered a hero of the QAnon movement. Last summer, Flynn posted a video featuring QAnon’s taglines. In a recent interview, Flynn attempted to distinguish between the QAnon movement, which is known for its outlandish conspiracy theories, and its followers, saying, “What I’m telling people is look at people who are involved. Look at the values ​​they espouse us and move on. “The Dallas event, titled” For God & and Country Patriot Roundup, “had been planned for months. Concerns about the event helped to the Department of Health and Human Services decision to transfer unaccompanied migrant children from a location near the city, CNN reported earlier this month.

Powell, who has frequently advanced the lie that Trump was re-elected, also appeared at the event and said Trump should be “just reinstated” and a “new inauguration day set.”

Discussions among Trump supporters of a coup don’t just happen online; CNN spoke in February with supporters of the former president in Ventura, Calif., Who said they wanted to see a coup in Burma happen here.

This story was updated with new developments on Monday.

