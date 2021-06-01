Politics
Why Indonesia can move away from fossil fuels, but richer Australia can’t
If you want to understand why Indonesia seems to be turning its back on fossil fuels faster than its wealthier neighbor Australia, you could do worse than turn to the mind and wisdom of David Lee Roth.
“I had a drug problem,” the Van Halen singer is said to have once said. “Now I am making enough money.”
It’s as much a lesson in fiscal policy as it is in rock ‘n’ roll. Middle-income countries like Indonesia simply don’t have the money to waste on costly habits like supporting a rapidly declining fossil fuel industry. Richer countries, like Australia, can be more forgiving.
Compare some of the announcements from the world’s two largest coal exporters in recent months. Indonesia willstop the development of coal-fired power plants except those already financed or under construction, a senior official said Thursday at a parliamentary hearing. Public utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara will shut down all of its own coal-fired power plants by 2056, the same hearing said.
That’s not all. The country isconsidering introducing a carbon tax that would apply to fuels and large industrial plants – a far cry from the current situation, which subsidizes carbon by imposing a lower renewable energy price than that paid to coal-fired generators. Athe pilot carbon market began operating in March. President Joko Widodo presented plans in early May to reduce 2030 emissions by 29% from 2010 levels.
Australia’s situation couldn’t be more different. In the last month alone, Canberra announced an estimated A $ 4.9 billion ($ 3.8 billion) in new energy spending, including as much $ 2.4 billion to upgrade and guarantee minimum prices for the country’s two remaining oil refineries and A $ 600 million for a state-owned gas plant the market does not need. Just A $ 69 million of the total will go to projects clearly marked as zero carbon.
Further cross-subsidies are in sight. The design of the country’s electricity market must be changed to encourage coal and gas-fired generators to remain in service and to ensure “reliable power” to the grid, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a speech Tuesday. Hours later, a cascade of events sparked by a fire at Callide Coal Station in Queensland state took 3.1 gigawatts of offline generation, affecting 470,000 experienced users, and closed one of the plant’s four production units for a year. The solution should be even more coal-fired electricity, according to former Resources Minister Matt Canavan:
One way to look at what’s going on is that Indonesia just can’t support its fossil fuel sector as lavishly as Australia. The government pays 6.4% on its 10-year debt, compared to 1.7% in Australia. After nearly a decade of current account deficits, it depends on foreign capital to finance major infrastructure – but Japan andSouth Korea, two of Indonesia’s biggest backers of coal-fired power plants, is pulling out of the company.
“The dramatic change in political discourse is really brought on by the realization that the financing of fossil fuels, especially for coal-fired power plants as well as the financing of coal mines, is rapidly drying up,” said Adhityani Putri, director executive of the local lobby for energy transition Cerah. “All this pressure against coal is starting to be felt in elite circles.”
In addition, the costs of renewables, which for years have been among the least competitive in the world, are finally starting to decrease with cheap domestic coal. The cost of power for new solar power plants will fall below that of new coal-fired generators next year and will be about a third lower by 2025, according to BloombergNEF forecasts. By disguising the collapsed economy of Indonesian fossil power as a climate ambition, Widodo can claim diplomatic victory without having to upset many special interests.
In truth, the two countries are probably closer than they appear. Australian politicians’ swagger aside, the country’s renewable transition tends to under-promise and over-deliver. The share of fossil fuels in electricity generation on the main grid has fallen by around 8.4 percentage points since the current government took office in 2013, and represents less than 2% of 5.3 gigawatts production capacity engaged or increased in progress.
Indonesia, on the other hand, tends to over-promise and under-deliver. Of 35 gigawatts of primarily coal-fired power, Widodo pledged in 2015 to connect within five years, hardly any have been built. The solid fuel fleet barely produces electricity half the time, levels at which factories struggle to make money.
Without the decarbonization plans enshrined in law, however, there is no guarantee that Widodo’s bold ambitions will be sustained in the long term. Indonesia is one of the few places in the world where new coal-fired energy can compete on a purely commercial basis with renewables as the cheapest source of electricity. Later this decade, when demand for electricity increases to the point that new generation capacity is needed again, there is no guarantee that coal-fired power will not experience a late renaissance, absent international action. concerted effort to support alternatives.
Despite all the rhetorical differences, the two countries are ultimately pushed in the same direction by the gross economy. A business based on extracting, transporting and burning heavy rocks to spit out electrons is struggling to survive wherever fuelless renewables manage to take root on a large scale. Those with high hopes for the long-term future of coal should take note. Even the industry’s most ardent advocates struggle to keep the flame burning.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Rachel Rosenthal at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]