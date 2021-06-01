Why Indonesia can move away from fossil fuels, but richer Australia can’t

If you want to understand why Indonesia seems to be turning its back on fossil fuels faster than its wealthier neighbor Australia, you could do worse than turn to the mind and wisdom of David Lee Roth.

“I had a drug problem,” the Van Halen singer is said to have once said. “Now I am making enough money.”

It’s as much a lesson in fiscal policy as it is in rock ‘n’ roll. Middle-income countries like Indonesia simply don’t have the money to waste on costly habits like supporting a rapidly declining fossil fuel industry. Richer countries, like Australia, can be more forgiving.

Compare some of the announcements from the world’s two largest coal exporters in recent months. Indonesia will stop the development of coal-fired power plants except those already financed or under construction, a senior official said Thursday at a parliamentary hearing. Public utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara will shut down all of its own coal-fired power plants by 2056, the same hearing said.

Dirty business Fossil fuels accounted for around 85% of Indonesia’s production capacity in June 2020 Source: Indonesian government



More than

That’s not all. The country is considering introducing a carbon tax that would apply to fuels and large industrial plants – a far cry from the current situation, which subsidizes carbon by imposing a lower renewable energy price than that paid to coal-fired generators. A the pilot carbon market began operating in March. President Joko Widodo presented plans in early May to reduce 2030 emissions by 29% from 2010 levels.

Australia’s situation couldn’t be more different. In the last month alone, Canberra announced an estimated A $ 4.9 billion ($ 3.8 billion) in new energy spending, including as much $ 2.4 billion to upgrade and guarantee minimum prices for the country’s two remaining oil refineries and A $ 600 million for a state-owned gas plant the market does not need. Just A $ 69 million of the total will go to projects clearly marked as zero carbon.

Poor cousin Only a tiny fraction of the money the Australian government pledged to the energy industry over the past month will go to zero carbon projects. Source: government statements



Further cross-subsidies are in sight. The design of the country’s electricity market must be changed to encourage coal and gas-fired generators to remain in service and to ensure “reliable power” to the grid, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a speech Tuesday. Hours later, a cascade of events sparked by a fire at Callide Coal Station in Queensland state took 3.1 gigawatts of offline generation, affecting 470,000 experienced users, and closed one of the plant’s four production units for a year. The solution should be even more coal-fired electricity, according to former Resources Minister Matt Canavan:

Looks like there will be a ‘load shedding’ in Brisbane tonight to keep the lights on. In other words, people will have their food cut off at random. This is unacceptable. Build a new coal-fired power station NOW! pic.twitter.com/8g1Qwpvs0f – Matthew Canavan (@mattjcan) May 25, 2021

One way to look at what’s going on is that Indonesia just can’t support its fossil fuel sector as lavishly as Australia. The government pays 6.4% on its 10-year debt, compared to 1.7% in Australia. After nearly a decade of current account deficits, it depends on foreign capital to finance major infrastructure – but Japan and South Korea, two of Indonesia’s biggest backers of coal-fired power plants, is pulling out of the company.

“The dramatic change in political discourse is really brought on by the realization that the financing of fossil fuels, especially for coal-fired power plants as well as the financing of coal mines, is rapidly drying up,” said Adhityani Putri, director executive of the local lobby for energy transition Cerah. “All this pressure against coal is starting to be felt in elite circles.”

Not cheap enough Even low coal prices in Indonesia are about to be cut by solar power Source: BloombergNEF



In addition, the costs of renewables, which for years have been among the least competitive in the world, are finally starting to decrease with cheap domestic coal. The cost of power for new solar power plants will fall below that of new coal-fired generators next year and will be about a third lower by 2025, according to BloombergNEF forecasts. By disguising the collapsed economy of Indonesian fossil power as a climate ambition, Widodo can claim diplomatic victory without having to upset many special interests.

In truth, the two countries are probably closer than they appear. Australian politicians’ swagger aside, the country’s renewable transition tends to under-promise and over-deliver. The share of fossil fuels in electricity generation on the main grid has fallen by around 8.4 percentage points since the current government took office in 2013, and represents less than 2% of 5.3 gigawatts production capacity engaged or increased in progress.

Hold back the tide Since the current coal-loving Australian government was elected in 2013, the share of fossil fuels in the country’s main grid has fallen sharply. Source: Australian Energy Statistics, Australian energy market operator



Indonesia, on the other hand, tends to over-promise and under-deliver. Of 35 gigawatts of primarily coal-fired power, Widodo pledged in 2015 to connect within five years, hardly any have been built. The solid fuel fleet barely produces electricity half the time, levels at which factories struggle to make money.

Without the decarbonization plans enshrined in law, however, there is no guarantee that Widodo’s bold ambitions will be sustained in the long term. Indonesia is one of the few places in the world where new coal-fired energy can compete on a purely commercial basis with renewables as the cheapest source of electricity. Later this decade, when demand for electricity increases to the point that new generation capacity is needed again, there is no guarantee that coal-fired power will not experience a late renaissance, absent international action. concerted effort to support alternatives.

Despite all the rhetorical differences, the two countries are ultimately pushed in the same direction by the gross economy. A business based on extracting, transporting and burning heavy rocks to spit out electrons is struggling to survive wherever fuelless renewables manage to take root on a large scale. Those with high hopes for the long-term future of coal should take note. Even the industry’s most ardent advocates struggle to keep the flame burning.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.