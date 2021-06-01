State-sanctioned Chinese seminary hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Sinicization of Christianity Research Center: World: Christianity Daily





The CCC & TSPM of Hubei Province (China Christian Council and the Three Self Patriotic Movement) held a ceremony on May 21 for the opening of a research center dedicated to the sinization of Christianity at the Zhongnan Theological Seminary. According to Reverend Zhu Zhiguo, chairman of CCC & TSPM of Hubei Province, the aim of the research center is “to inherit the principle of the three-self (self-governance, self-sufficiency and self-propagation)”, “to build a great theology with Chinese characteristics ”and“ discuss the Chinese model of pastoral excellence ”. the International Christian Concern (ICC) reported that this new research facility is part of the CCP’s campaign to further sinize the nation. Sinicization is a process initiated by the government to change Christianity and other beliefs such as Buddhism and Falun Gong in order to integrate into Chinese Communism and promote the principles of the Chinese Communist Party. Many modern Christian scholars and pastors in China claim that the Bibles need to be “reissued,” the theology changed, and members of the clergy need to demonstrate their commitment to the Chinese Communist Party – even if that means going against God and His Word. If sinization implies having to submit to the Chinese Communist Party, it has become Learn more about the worship of Xi Jinping, the current ruler of China. Xi has gone from being a mere figurehead of an authority leader to being revered by his subordinates as well. He first proposed the concept of sinization in 2015, when he said that religions must “sinize” if they wish to stay in China. When first adopted, the program had both positive and negative effects on different religious groups. However, as it is more and more widespread, it now produces more intense conflicts. As has been reported several times during the year, the Chinese Communist Party has done its best to subvert the Christian religion by removing religious images, such as crucifixes, statues of Jesus and other icons of the Christian religion, of the public sphere. Due to recent policies implemented, churches are required to display Xi’s portraits on church walls and display Chinese flags in their residences and places of worship. For church leaders, the process of sinicization is not just a political issue or policy, but rather a war on religion, especially Christianity. The leaders believe it because Xi apparently seeks to replace God with himself. In his commentary, it was pointed out that they sought to replace religious faith with trust in the party. Burning Bibles and other materials associated with Christianity has also been a tactic used by Chinese authorities. Additionally, the Chinese Communist government also shut down Christian-backed mobile Bible apps and banned and regulated WeChat chat apps that allowed users to communicate in a Christian way. Despite all these difficulties, the Chinese church, according to ChinaAid founder Bob Fu, is experiencing a revival despite growing pressure and abuse from the government. “We have seen believers, even after going to jail, singing ‘hallelujah’,” he said. In China, Christians see their prison sentence as another way to spread the gospel. “So the prison becomes a church. That’s how revival happens. I think that’s how it went from a million Christians now to 100 million Christians in China,” Bob added. Fu.

