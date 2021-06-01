Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visits Chicago





On Thursday, May 27, 2021, a big event took place in Oak Brook, Illinois. The Pakistani state of Punjab, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar came to Chicago and met with community leaders and a businessman. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is the current and 33rd Governor of the Punjab. During his visit, he met with US officials. Numerous meetings and conferences have taken place in his honor. The biggest meeting took place at the residence of Dr Sameer Shafi. Dr Sameer Shafi is the founder of the Foundation for Infection Prevention and Control. His organization, Sarwar Foundation, as well as other social organizations for infection prevention and control in Pakistan and Pakistan. His organization also helps other countries. The master of the event was Ms. Shiza Shafi. The program began with a recitation of the Koran. The program began with the national anthems (American and Pakistani) of Ms. Shiza Shafi and Shah Noor Shafi singing the national anthem of the United States. The Pakistani anthem was sung by all participants. Dr Sameer Shafi welcomed the special guest and members of the community. Dr Sameer Shafi highlighted the Foundation for Infection Prevention and Control in his organization.

Afterwards, several community leaders including Dr Murtaza Arain, renowned journalist Mr Rana Javed and prominent businessman Mr Munir Chaudhry spoke about the Sarwar Foundation and its work.

Ms. Parveen Sarwar, President of the Sarwar Foundation stepped on the podium and shed light on the Sarwar Foundation. During her speech, she said that every year hundreds of people suffer from hepatitis and other infectious diseases due to drinking dirty water. We have planted hundreds of drinking water factories and also factories for a green Pakistan, we will continue to serve the people without any discrimination.

During her speech, she added that children suffer from various illnesses due to the consumption of dirty water. Hundreds of drinking water plants have been set up in Pakistan in collaboration with the Sarwar Foundation, which benefits hundreds of families and students. Work on drinking water projects across the province is in full swing.

The Chief Guest Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, said in his remarks that he was very happy that this program was organized by our sisters. I meet with US Senators, Members of Congress and many States Governor. The governor of Punjab added that a ceasefire was not enough. Israel must withdraw completely from Palestine and resolve the Palestinian question; otherwise regional peace is not possible. He said Pakistan was on the side of its Palestinian brothers and sisters. I have discussed matters of mutual interest with U.S. senators, members of Congress, and governors, as well as matters of mutual concern for regional peace and stability. The US leaders reaffirmed their willingness to work together to maintain positive progress in bilateral relations and as an ideal partner to further strengthen the process of strategic dialogue as a people-centered, broad and mutually beneficial relationship. He stressed the need to focus on strengthening people-to-people contacts in order to promote cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, energy, education, science and technology, and realize the true potential of relationships.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi raise the question of Palestine internationally. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said: “During my visit to the United States, I also met representatives of human rights organizations, parliamentarians, politicians and Pakistanis abroad. They called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to work for peace in Pakistan. services of Dr Sameer Shafi and assuring him of his future cooperation. At the end of the program, Dr Sameer Shafi once again took some time out of his precious time for all the guests. Thanks for attending the party. At the end of On the Program, all the guests took group photos and engaged in gossip, traditional and delicious dishes prepared by the local restaurant were served to all.

