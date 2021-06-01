Today host Allison Langdon is roasting Boris Johnson’s wedding look





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the speech of the city after secretly marry Carrie Symonds, 33, at Westminster Cathedral the Saturday. Today Show hosts Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic had a few things to say about the nuptials, while viewing a slideshow of a few posted wedding photos, with Ally unable to resist a quick peek at the wedding outfit. married. The hosts of the Today show had some thoughts on Boris’ marriage. Photo: canal neuf Newsreader Alex Cullen shared the news on Monday’s show, saying, “Here’s your first look at Boris Johnson’s wedding over the weekend, with these photos emerging this morning.” Karl Stefanovic was the first to intervene, saying: “He’s quite the trap, isn’t he?” To which Ally added: “I think he could have ironed his shirt for the occasion?” RELATED: Alex couldn’t help but join in with his own blow. “And wore a tie? At least he wore shoes. [Carrie] not apparently. She was barefoot. Nice touch of summer. “ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson secretly married Carrie Symonds on Saturday. Photo: AP Boris was only the second British Prime Minister to marry during his tenure, and the first in nearly two centuries to Robert Jenkinson the last in 1822. The nuptials were a surprising development, after reports earlier this week said the couple had sent “save the date” cards for a wedding on July 30 next year. However, they waited months to get married after their initial plans to marry last year were delayed by the pandemic. The couple got engaged in December 2019 and have a one-year-old baby, Wilfred. About 30 guests attended Saturday’s service, the maximum currently allowed by coronavirus rules in central London, after being invited at the last minute, according to the Sunday Mail. A small number of church officials were involved and Downing Street collaborators were not informed, sources told the newspaper. The story continues however, The sun reported that the couple had planned “Operation Cloak and Danger” for a secret ceremony for up to six months. Additional AFP report. Don’t miss a thing. Sign up for the daily Yahoo Lifestyles newsletter. Or if you have a story idea, email us at [email protected].

